NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For songwriter and guitarist Will Kimbrough, good music is all about telling a story.

That means there’s a song for everything, he said: songs for times of celebration and sadness, songs for laughing and some for crying.

“There can be the saddest song in the world that brings a happy memory, or the happiest song in the world that brings back a sad memory,” Kimbrough explained.

And the story goes on. His job is to put it into notes and lyrics.

Kimbrough spoke with me earlier this month after spending four days in Scottsdale, Arizona, before continuing on his tour to Atlanta, Georgia. He stops for a cozy solo set Saturday at Destihl’s Barrel Room in Normal, marking the third installment of Edward David Anderson’s Tourbus series.

As both a soloist and a contributing artist, the 58-year-old Nashville songwriter hasn’t slowed down in broadening his record of stirring ballads and swinging guitar hits. Starting in 2003, he joined up with Jimmy Buffett on songwriting, putting out carefree anthems like “Nobody From Nowhere,” plus other tracks, numbering up to at least 15.

Kimbrough is far from a “nobody.” He’s a father of two who gathers inspiration from his family. His solo catalogue includes “Three Angels,” named for wife Jessica Kimbrough and daughters Emma, 27, and Sadie, 21. He illustrated in song how they don’t have wings and halos or wear white, but they’re still his angels.

Kimbrough was a producer on Shemekia Copeland's last three albums, two of which went on to win Contemporary Album of the Year in the Blues Music Awards. The latest album, “Too Far to Be Gone,” is up for four awards in the May competition, including Album of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year and Instrumentalist of the Year. Copeland’s “Done Come Too Far” was also nominated for a Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy Award.

Kimbrough is a performer weathered with the wisdom of knowing how a music career paired with healthy living can lead to shows that'll take all his troubles away.

Sing true

Kimbrough said everyone is a poet when they tell their true story.

He takes that into his songwriting as a task to just “tell it like it is,” he said. Kimbrough doesn’t change anyone's words, as he understands that he’s talking to a primary source.

He explained that when our parents raise us, they share stories that teach us lessons, like fables and fairy tales. Even if they don’t have lyrics, he said songs still tell a story.

Kimbrough said many classic songs, from Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” to Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Free Bird,” were written the very way their artists saw things out to be.

“Mother, mother, there’s too many of us dying,” he recapped from Gaye’s 1971 Motown hit. Kimbrough said the way Gaye sings that line makes it special.

Kimbrough listed a range of tools songwriters can use to put themselves into the music: key, rhythm, rhyme, tempo, tone, annunciation and more.

He said he’s made around 100 songs for first responder and veterans organizations — like Songwriting with Soldiers, and Boulder Crest Foundation’s Warrior PATHH program, which helps cultivate posttraumatic growth. Through two- or three-hour conversations, he said he’s embraced helping people turn over their stories of going to war, losing friends and working through survivor’s guilt.

It’s transformed his life, Kimbrough said, and it's one of his favorite things he’s ever done in music. He compared it to a full-contact sport, but with music.

“You travel all day, you show up somewhere and you just have to listen and listen,” he said.

Kimbrough said when others tell him his story, it makes his life better.

“Listening to other people will allow you to listen to yourself a little better,” he said.

Bubbling up

Kimbrough said he wrote one of his first contributions for Buffett, “Piece of Work,” while in a hospital bathroom, waiting on his prematurely-born baby to gain an ounce to go home.

He said he and Buffett also whipped up five songs over Christmastime, for a likely fall release.

“He was just ready to do it,” Kimbrough said. He noted Buffett leans into lighthearted themes of enjoying time off of work and on the beach, but he also dives into heavier subjects.

One upcoming track he teased is about someone at the end of their rope, and maybe even at the bottom of the ocean — but they’re still showing their way back to the surface through bubbles from their crashed ship or airplane.

Buffett’s initial reaction, Kimbrough said, was a text stating “WOW!" but with several more exclamation marks.

“You gotta love that for anyone you write with,” said Kimbrough, who’s also worked with country legend Emmy Lou Harris since 2011.

He advised musicians not to second guess an idea, and to “just go for it.” He encouraged artists to work through all their ideas until they find one that gives them joy to sing for others.

Kimbrough has realized musical compositions as a privilege he can both love and take joy in.

“You’re in a position to decide what to play next,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Third TourBus concert series, featuring Will Kimbrough WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 WHERE: Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal TICKETS: Start at $25, available at eventbrite.com UP NEXT: TourBus Series performer Beth Bombara follows on April 14.