B-N Community Concert Band to give free concert Dec. 8

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Community Concert Band will give a free winter concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
No tickets are required for the annual family-friendly event, but seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis, and is limited to house capacity.
The Bloomington-Normal Community Concert Band has around 70 volunteer members from the Central Illinois area and performs throughout the year at parades, events and their popular Thursday night series held during the summer at Franklin Park in Bloomington.
The band will be playing several holiday favorites during next week's concert.
Contact 309-434-2777 or visit ArtsBlooming.org for more information.
YUMZ Asian cuisine in Bloomington
We get an up close and personal view of some of the sushi and nigiri made at YUMZ in Bloomington
113022-blm-loc-eats1.JPG
A selection of sake and soju available at the bar at Yumz in Bloomington.
113022-blm-loc-eats2.JPG
A selection of sake and soju available at the bar at Yumz in Bloomington.
113022-blm-loc-eats4.JPG
Yumz is open for dine-in on Thursdays and Fridays in Bloomington.
113022-blm-loc-eats6.JPG
A sushi platter from Yumz in Bloomington featuring the Yumz roll and four pieces of nigiri — salmon, octopus, red snapper and scallop.
113022-blm-loc-eats10.JPG
The Yumz roll features shrimp tempura, avocado, filet mignon and fish roe topped with sweet and spicy sauces at Yumz in Bloomington.