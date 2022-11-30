 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
B-N Community Concert Band to give free concert Dec. 8

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Community Concert Band will give a free winter concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

No tickets are required for the annual family-friendly event, but seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis, and is limited to house capacity. 

The Bloomington-Normal Community Concert Band has around 70 volunteer members from the Central Illinois area and performs throughout the year at parades, events and their popular Thursday night series held during the summer at Franklin Park in Bloomington.

The band will be playing several holiday favorites during next week's concert. 

Contact 309-434-2777 or visit ArtsBlooming.org for more information.

