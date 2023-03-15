GIBSON CITY — Southern rock band 38 Special will headline a free party in Gibson City this summer, organizers announced Wednesday.

The third annual Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services Summer Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, on Sangamon Avenue in downtown Gibson City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Founded more than four decades ago, 38 Special is best known for 1980s hits that include "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up in You," "Rockin' into the Night" and "Second Chance."

Winger, a metal band popular in the 1980s and '90s, will be the opening act. The band's singles include "Seventeen," "Headed for a Heartbreak" and "Miles Away."

While admission to the event is free, organizers said tickets for the Party Pit — the area closest to the stage — would be sold at www.gahhssummerbash.com. Those tickets are $50.

Food and drink vendors will be on site. Organizers said those who wish to purchase alcohol must buy a $10 wristband on the night of the show; wristbands are included in the price of the Party Pit tickets.

Organizers said the party is being offered as a "thank you" to Gibson Area Hospital employees and other healthcare workers for their efforts to push through the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses that fought and adapted and the community at large.

Who had brunch with a cabinet member? Check out these photos HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, Takesha Stokes, Rhonda Smith Linda Foster, Meta Mickens-Baker, Brigette Gibson, Taunya Pearce Woods, Rhonda Smith Takesha Stokes, Goline Lawrence Dr. Janine Peacher, Jacqueline Sanford Shanese Lawson-Smith, Denver Smith Chyna Hawkins Vashida Apholone Chemberly Harris Tonya Webb, Kim Warren Andrea Goodwin, Belinda Brock, Myra Johnson Melissa Shrader, Leslie Williams Renee Thompson, Juanita Smith Lakita Scott, Juanita Smith Linda Foster, Florence Buchanon Valerie Winters, Quanisha Kumi-Darfour Tracye Burr, Tori Farmer Tim Brock, Malik Jones Yavonnda, Gabriella and Darrin Smith Melissa and Byron Galloway Tiffinie Pryor, Angela Carr Veleda Harvey, Russel Savage Strolling in Making a grand entrance Showing Delta Pride Deltas making their way into the room Delta's grand entrance Quinn Stuckey, Kentrica Coleman, Lashonna Harden Debra Thomas, Anita Lane Shannon Joyner, Claudette Davis, Angela Jennings, Shauna Mays Tina Cunningham, Kristy Johnson, Ticorral Tolliver