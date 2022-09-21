Normal Theater hosting Manhattan Short Film Festival this week

NORMAL — Twin City film lovers will soon have the chance to view 10 short films from around the world and determine the winners along with thousands other viewers.
The Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., is hosting screenings for the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets and showtimes are available at
www.normaltheater.com.
Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said in a news release that Normal Theater’s participation in this international annual festival is both “a beloved tradition among local film aficionados and a cornerstone of our programming as Central Illinois’ only Art House movie theater.”
The festival's final 10 films are screened during a one-week period at participating venues across the world in more than 500 cities and six continents.
Audiences will submit ballots on site to vote for the best film and best actor awarded. Each film selected by the festival is automatically qualified for the Academy Awards.
The final 10 films include:
"Don vs Lighting" (Scotland) "Love, Dad" (Czech Republic and Slovakia) "Save the Bees" (United States) "The Treatment" (Spain) "Freefall" (France) "Fetish" (United States) "Freedom Swimmer" (Australia) "The Blanket" (Finland) "Warsha" (Lebanon) "The Big Green" (France)
This year's finalists were chosen among 870 submissions from 70 countries. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 at
www.manhattanshort.com.
To learn more about the films and filmmakers, visit
www.manhattanshort.com/finalists.html.
For questions or additional information about the festival screenings, contact civic arts manager Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or
afox@normalil.gov.
Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP 2022 Freedom Fund Gala
091922-blm-loc-1naacpgala.JPG
Shiela Harris, Bloomington-Normal NAACP membership chair, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-2naacpgala.JPG
Willie Holton Halbert, right, and Ryleigh Rose Beauvlien at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-3naacpgala.JPG
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, and Tyanez Jones at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-4naacpgala.JPG
Members of the Bloomington Police Department, from left to right, Kerri Johnson, Chief Jamal Simington, Sgt. Kiel Nowers, and Brandt Parsley, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-5naacpgala.JPG
Kevin Jackson and Bradley Ross Jackson at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-6naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore and Shirley Boykin at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-7naacpgala.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP official charter at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-8naacpgala.JPG
Sara Lindenbaum and Sharon Chung at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-9naacpgala.JPG
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-10naacpgala.JPG
Bishop Larry Taylor and Willie Holton Halbert at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-11naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore sings the Black National Anthem at the 2022 NAACP Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-12naacpgala.JPG
Sheri Strohl with the McLean County Moms Demand Action table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-13naacpgala.JPG
Valeda Harvey, District 87 school board member, and superintendent David Mouser at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-14naacpgala.JPG
Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Lisa Campbell, Paige White, Jennifer Franklin, Kentrica Coleman and Dr. Jeanne Morris at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-15naacpgala.JPG
Will Lewis, Doris Houston and Ashley Hall with the Illinois State University table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington
D. Jack Alkire
