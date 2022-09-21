Normal Theater hosting Manhattan Short Film Festival this week

NORMAL — Twin City film lovers will soon have the chance to view 10 short films from around the world and determine the winners along with thousands other viewers.

The Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., is hosting screenings for the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets and showtimes are available at www.normaltheater.com.

Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said in a news release that Normal Theater’s participation in this international annual festival is both “a beloved tradition among local film aficionados and a cornerstone of our programming as Central Illinois’ only Art House movie theater.”

The festival's final 10 films are screened during a one-week period at participating venues across the world in more than 500 cities and six continents.

Audiences will submit ballots on site to vote for the best film and best actor awarded. Each film selected by the festival is automatically qualified for the Academy Awards.

The final 10 films include:

"Don vs Lighting" (Scotland)

"Love, Dad" (Czech Republic and Slovakia)

"Save the Bees" (United States)

"The Treatment" (Spain)

"Freefall" (France)

"Fetish" (United States)

"Freedom Swimmer" (Australia)

"The Blanket" (Finland)

"Warsha" (Lebanon)

"The Big Green" (France)

This year's finalists were chosen among 870 submissions from 70 countries. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 at www.manhattanshort.com.

To learn more about the films and filmmakers, visit www.manhattanshort.com/finalists.html.

For questions or additional information about the festival screenings, contact civic arts manager Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.