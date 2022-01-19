Marcus Theatres to offer vaccine-only show options

BLOOMINGTON — Marcus Theatres will offer a vaccination-required showtime option at Bloomington Cinema + IMAX starting this Friday.
Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.
This week's vaccine required shows will be "Scream" and "Redeeming Love."
Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.
Marcus Theatres has a location at 1111 Wylie Drive in Bloomington.
Visit
marcustheatres.com for more information.
Photos: Keeping warm with city of Bloomington Public Works crews
Jeff Branhan loads salt into a truck at the Bloomington yard on Friday.
City of Bloomington Public Works heavy machine operator Kenny Herman attaches a snow plow onto a salt truck.
City of Bloomington Public Works laborer Larry Coleman dresses for potential cold weather before taking to the streets with his salt truck on Friday. Frigid temperatures forces crews to adapt. See a video with this story at
City of Bloomington Public Works trucks driver Jeff Branhan dressed for cold weather as he used a front end loader to fill trucks with salt, Friday, Jan. 14.
City of Bloomington Public Works truck driver Jeff Branhan loaded a truck with salt, Friday, Jan. 14.
City of Bloomington Public Works worker Joe DeGraeve cleared a front end loader of debris while loading leaves on the city's southwest side, Thursday, Jan. 13.
City of Bloomington Public Works worker Mike Donnelly sweeps up leaves during a warm afternoon, Thursday, Jan. 13. While the temperature was only around 36 degrees, laborers who expend energy with active jobs can usually get by without heavy clothing.
City of Bloomington Public Works driver David Alvarez checks the attachment of a plow to his truck on Friday.
