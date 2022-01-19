 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Marcus Theatres to offer vaccine-only show options

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Marcus Theatres will offer a vaccination-required showtime option at Bloomington Cinema + IMAX starting this Friday.

Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.

This week's vaccine required shows will be "Scream" and "Redeeming Love."

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. 

Afghan Welcome Home Project meets Thursday in Bloomington

Marcus Theatres has a location at 1111 Wylie Drive in Bloomington.

Visit marcustheatres.com for more information. 

AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation's largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions. The decision from the telecommunication companies arrived Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement between the telecom companies and the airlines over a rollout of new 5G service, scheduled for Wednesday. Airlines want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new biopic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News