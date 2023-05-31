Gift this article
BLOOMINGTON — Marcus Theatres in Bloomington will bring back the Summer Kids Dream family film series presented by American Family Insurance.
Eight films will run weekly starting Tuesday, June 13 through Saturday, Aug. 5. All of the films are rated PG.
The schedule of films is as follows:
"Shrek 2," June 13-17 "The Bad Guys," June 20-24 "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," June 27-July 1 "The Amazing Maurice." July 4-8 "Minions: The Rise of Gru," July 11-15 "Mummies," July 18-22 "DC League of Super-Pets," July 25-29 "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," Aug. 1-5
Tickets are $3 each per movie or see all eight films for $15 with the purchase of a movie "passport." A $3 popcorn and soda special will also be available in-theater. Two free passes for any movie can also be downloaded at
amfam.com/kidsdream.
Visit
marcustheatres.com/kidsdream for more information.
