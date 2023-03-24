NORMAL — A Hartsburg native and Heartland Community College alumnus will return this week for a screening of his new short film, which was shot across Central Illinois.

The film, "Retrospection," will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Saturday in Heartland's Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium. A Q&A with the cast and crew with follow the film. The event is free.

Locations featured in the film include the Coffeehouse & Deli and North Street Records in uptown Normal, Heartland's auditorium, Hartsburg Union Cemetery and a meadow between Armington and Minier.

"I feel like with any project, especially in filmmaking, there are bits of yourself in there," said director Joe Garcia, 23. "I knew from the very beginning that I couldn't shoot this anywhere besides the Central Illinois area."

Garcia said the film follows a musician named Jonah who has fallen out of the passion in order to pursue a relationship, and later has to make a choice between the two.

"There's always been this kind of essence of music at the core of this film, ever since the first draft," Garcia said. "As a musician myself, that was a big part of this, and incorporating that love of music and getting back to something that we put off is something that I think everyone can relate to."

Having lived in Hartsburg his whole life, Garcia said he grew up playing the piano and taking private lessons. He always had a passion for film and started pursuing filmmaking after taking a course at Heartland in 2019.

From there, he made connections with other filmmakers and shot three short films over the span of a year. He enrolled at Columbia College Chicago in 2020 and began working on this film.

"It's fun to see the whole process come together and everyone get assembled and help with fundraising," said Spencer Davis, 20, a junior majoring in communication at Eureka College. "Joe is a great individual and he certainly has a ton of talent, so I'm excited for the community to see what he created."

Davis, who works as station manager at Eureka's WEUR radio station, said was offered the opportunity to work on the film's sound. Through the experience, he said he learned different aspects of working on a film, such as how to record audio effectively and manage a set.

Although he has not yet seen the final product, Davis said the film does a good job highlighting the difficulties of navigating through life, especially for younger individuals.

Adam Alexander, 23, who plays the role of Jonah's friend Skipper, said he met Garcia in a film class at Heartland, where the two presented short films and shared an interest in each other's style.

His character represents the last tie Jonah has to his passion, and the two reminisce together about being musicians, all while wanting Jonah to succeed, Alexander said.

"The experience was amazing for me because I was able to work with Joe as an early artist, and and it is insane to see what he is capable of doing," Alexander said. "There was a lot of professionalism for everyone involved, and it felt good to be in an atmosphere of a close friend."

Now in his senior year at Columbia College Chicago, Garcia said he plans to graduate in May with a degree in film and television, with a concentration in directing and screenwriting.

As for "Retrospection," Garcia said he plans to screen the film a few more times in Chicago before submitting it to festivals. Depending on the rules of those festivals, he expects the film to be available on YouTube or Vimeo this summer.

"Obviously being from Central Illinois, there isn't a lot of access to film and equipment for filmmaking," Garcia said. "I hope that this gives everyone an opportunity to see local filmmaking and promote filmmaking as a viable option for a career."

Cast & Crew Written, directed and edited by Joe Garcia Produced by Colwyn Fischbach, Julian Watson and Joe Garcia Starring Julian Watson, Jessie Ellis and Adam Alexander Assistant director: Colwyn Fischbach Director of photography/colorist: Porter Edwards Key grip: Joseph An Sound: Jonathan Kolo and Spencer Davis Score: Joe Garcia and Stephen Gleason "Fatal Inhibition" words and lyrics by Blair Johnson Music by Joe Garcia, performed by Julian Watson Audio engineer: Noah Renken-Kapatos Location scout: Eli Klokkenga

IF YOU GO What: Film screening of "Retrospection" Where: Astroth Community Education Center Auditorium at Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, in Normal When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 Admission: Free and open to the public

