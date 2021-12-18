Inside the history of Bloomington-Normal movie houses

BLOOMINGTON — As century-old screens go dark across the nation, two historic theater icons are thriving in the heart of the Twin Cities.

After undergoing extended closures and facing potential destruction, separate major restoration projects and the reimagining of business models solidified both the Castle Theatre and Normal Theater as cultural staples in the cities' downtowns.

Today, lines of patrons are found waiting outside the box offices to catch the next show or performance. Walking through downtown Bloomington or uptown Normal, visitors can see the beautiful marquees and appreciate the efforts to preserve their unique architecture, but some might not be familiar with the stories behind the massive projects.

"The Castle has become kind of an iconic building for a struggling downtown," said Bill Kemp, librarian with the McLean County Museum of History. "When there are shows at night, it makes downtown a more vibrant place."

He added, "We're really lucky we have these anchors."

Stage is King at Castle Theatre

The story of the Twin Cities' oldest theater begins with the popularization of the internal combustion engine.

Throughout downtowns across America, businesses were popping up to adapt and support the new automobile technology. Everything from gas station to service centers, repair shops and even showrooms were growing up around Bloomington's central business district.

In the 1910s a Bloomington-based architect, known nationally for designing seven Carnegie libraries, erected two buildings on Washington Street — what in modern-day McLean County history is known as the Paxton building, 207 E. Washington, and five years later the Castle at 209 E. Washington.

Both were intended to support the growing automobile industry, with the upper floors of the Paxton building serving as a dealership. In 1916 the neighboring building was completed, with the upper floors providing repair services and the Castle movie theater moving into the ground floor.

Before moving to Washington Street in 1916, the theater, which first opened in 1904, initially featured vaudeville shows and silent films, but began showing only movies after relocating.

The 1,000-seat theater opened after moving across town into the new location, the screens only staying dark for a week. It was part of the Balaban & Katz theater chain, which originated in Chicago and remained popular until it closed in 1988, citing financial struggles.

In the early 2000s, Bloomington entrepreneur Ben Slotky purchased the building for around $200,000 with an ambitious project to revitalize the theater.

Acknowledging Slotky's effort, the Bloomington City Council agreed to provide $385,000 in tax increment financing for the $1.5 million renovation.

A deviation from the theater's past, Slotky envisioned opening a different movie setting where one could order a slice of pizza and a beer to enjoy during the show. In October 2002, Slotky turned the marquee's lights on for the first time in 14 years, drawing a crowd of 300 people, according to Pantagraph archives.

The theater played its first show in May 2003 with a showing of "A Mighty Wind." It remained open until 2007, closing again due to financial struggles. Heartland Bank foreclosed on the building, purchasing it for $250,000, according to Pantagraph archives.

The Castle's modern history begins in the 2010s. After downtown developer Fred Wollrab renovated the upper four levels of the building into lofts in 2008, Rory O'Connor and his two business partners purchased a portion of the building.

O'Connor, who declined to state the purchasing price, had been involved with a local radio station and was putting together live performances in Bloomington on the side. When business got tough, he looked to purchasing the Castle as a potential music venue.

Because it wasn't long after the initial restoration had been completed, O'Connor said they only had to install a few necessary things for live performances, turning the screen into a stage.

Since then the Castle Theatre has built a reputation as a successful venue. Though O'Connor said it was difficult at first to get recognized by the music community, the venue has since been home to many popular shows and celebrated 10 years in June, putting on the Black Dirt Music Festival outside on Washington Street.

The festival brought hundreds of people to downtown Bloomington, filling the night sky with tunes from artists such as Wilco and Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes.

“The building has just been such a staple in the community for years," said O'Connor. "People come up and tell you what movie they saw here when they were a kid. You feel a responsibility to be good stewards of the space and continue to have it as a place for the community to gather.”

Step back in time

Though younger in age, the Normal Theater has had its fair share of struggles. Owners Sylvan and Kupfer first introduced the single-screen theater in the middle of the Great Depression. The theater doors opened in November 1937 with a showing of "Double or Nothing," starring Bing Crosby and Martha Raye.

The first commercial movie theater in Normal, the venue was small in size, offering only 620 seats.

One of the building's more stunning features was the Art Deco marquee with a color scheme of tan stucco, black glass and red accents.

Decades later, the theater fell into disrepair and neglect. As business slowed, ticket prices dropped to a $1 apiece in 1982. A month after dropping ticket prices, the theater shut down.

The theater remained closed until 1985, when it reopened with a split screen: one for balcony viewers and one for those on the ground.

The Normal Theater's fate looked murky for a while after more financial troubles and closing again in 1991, but the town soon decided to take a chance to save a piece of history. At the time, the decision was met with some pushback as residents questioned why the town should purchase the run-down building.

The town took the restoration project seriously, however, securing in around $1 million in federal grants and donations to bring the theater back to its former glory.

“It was a painstaking restoration," said Mark Peterson, former city manager who was chosen to head the project. "We were very particular about making sure the restoration was indeed consistent with the design of the building.”

While the town did use some Community Development Block Grant Funds, the lion's share of the project's funding was raised through donations and in-kind services, said Peterson.

The project included a complete restoration of the building, redoing everything from the seats to the carpet. Peterson said the committee wanted to make people feel like they had traveled back in time when they stepped foot into the theater — and to do that, the committee made some interesting decisions.

The carpet is one example, Peterson said. The committee knew the original carpeting had been designed using loud colors, but the only photos they had were in black and white. So, to perfectly recreate the carpet, Peterson said the committee interviewed people who had been to the theater when they were young.

A design was created based on theatergoers' memories, but the carpet saga wasn't over. The carpet was installed just in time for opening day — but it was in the wrong direction!

"I knew it immediately," Peterson said of when he walked in halfway through the installation. "I nearly burst into tears. We worked so long and so hard, to see that, I was just deflated."

Peterson had workers pull up the carpet and reinstall it. Though it ruined what they had already glued to the floor, there was just enough of the specially ordered and designed carpet left to redo the job.

Normal Theater reopened in October 1994 with a showing of "Singing in the Rain."

The theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997, and the restoration is often cited as the start of uptown Normal's revitalization.

“If I think back to those days, once that marquee lit up, it was something of a brand for the uptown," said Dan Irvin, had been executive director of the McLean County Arts Center during the restoration. "It helped the branding of the community as a whole, but specifically the uptown area.

“It also said something about, in addition to a respect for history and nostalgia, it was also something that was moving forward and forward-thinking.”

Since reopening, the Normal Theater has become known for showing a mix of classic, independent, foreign and documentary films. The theater is now playing a schedule of classic holiday films.

“We try to serve as many community members as possible," said Adam Fox, Normal civic arts manager. "We want the space to feel as welcoming and opening to the community at large.

“We have nights where we have very small audiences seeing rather obscure films, and we know that group wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the world.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

