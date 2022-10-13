Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Trivia Night Fundraiser; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Classic Cars and Candy Bars Cruise; 3-5 p.m.; Oct. 14, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Oct. 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Oktoberfest 5K; 2 p.m., Oct. 16, Union Park, 1750 General Electric Road, Bloomington; $35.

Campus-Community Dialogue; 6-8 p.m.; Oct. 19, Bone Student Center, Ballroom, Normal.

Lip Sync Battle for Special Olympics Illinois; 6 p.m., Oct. 20, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25.

Central Illinois

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m. Oct. 17, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $3 admission.

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., Oct. 14, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Taste of Eureka; 4-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Eureka Business Association, Eureka; snacks, treats, coupons, drawings, special sales and more; Tickets $5.

The Big Table Greater Peoria; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Maddie & Tae with special guest Sacha; 8 p.m., Oct. 13, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.

Chicago Farmer with Kevin Galloway; 8 p.m., Oct. 14, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.

Chip McNeil Quartet; 8 p.m., Oct. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Grown & Sexy Homecoming; 8 p.m., Oct. 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

BoDeans; 8 p.m., Oct. 15, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Oct. 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sara Evans - Acoustic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.

Central Illinois

Joe Satriani; 8 p.m., Oct. 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $41+.

Get the Led Out; 8 p.m., Oct. 14, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $33.50+.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9:00pm, Oct. 15, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Luke Bryan; 7 p.m., Oct. 15, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $49.75+.

UI Philharmonia Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute; 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $25+.

Krannert Uncorked: CU Folk and Roots Festival Collaboration; 5 p.m., Oct. 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Lost Boys; 7 p.m., Oct. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Cat People; 7 p.m., Oct. 14, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Rubber; 10 p.m., Oct. 14, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Coraline; 2 p.m., Oct. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Poltergeist; 7 p.m., Oct. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Void; 10 p.m., Oct. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Nightmare Before Christmas; 2 p.m., Oct. 16, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Monster Squad; 7 p.m., Oct. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

One Cut of the Dead; 7 p.m., Oct. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Hocus Pocus; 7 p.m., Oct. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

School Performance: David Gonzalez: The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures (KCYS); 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

October Dance; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15; Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Wizard of Oz; 7-8:30 p.m., Oct. 14-15 and 2-3:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Unified Theatre at The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac.

Reflections on the Riverbank: A Walk Through Southside Cemetery; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 15 and 2-4 p.m., Oct. 16, Southside Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Pontiac.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Halloween Fun (Pickup); 9 a.m., Oct. 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Collisions; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Halloween Fun; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Oct. 13; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Early Explorers: Halloween Fun; 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

PLG: Halloween Fun (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., Oct. 17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.