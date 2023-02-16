Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

ISU D1 V. NIU; 7 p.m., Feb. 17, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $9.

Dry Bar Comedy Tour LIVE; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $16-$56.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Industry Night; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Feb. 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Fat Tuesday Party; 8 p.m., Feb. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie Bingo; 7-11 p.m., Feb. 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Rekord Headzzz Night; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinson’s; 10 a.m., Feb. 17, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Macon Mayhem; 7:15 p.m., Feb. 17-18 and 3:15 p.m., Feb. 19, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Carnaval!; 6 p.m., Feb. 21, Lobby and Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Casey Joe Collins, Ashley Riley, Emilele; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Karaoke w/Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., Feb. 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Formidable Foe, Cosmic Jaywalkers, Deadstrings, Dylan Karraker; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

R&B Friday w/ DJ Love; 8 p.m., Feb. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Thaddeus Tukes; 8 p.m., Feb. 18, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Jodah & Friends present: Ducking RNB and Soul; 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Feb. 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $6.

Cult Fiend, TBA; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.

Open Stage; 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Romance; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $11-$90.

Aizuri Quartet: The Art of Translation (Cleveland Quartet Award Winner); 3 p.m., Feb. 19, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$90.

Aaron Lewis: 2023 Acoustic Tour; 7 p.m., Feb. 19, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $33+.

Joe Bonamassa; 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43+.

The Queen's Cartoonists; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Krannert Uncorked with Robin and The Toad; 5 p.m., Feb. 23, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Lifespan of a Fact; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m., Feb. 18, Heartland Theater Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Billie; 7 p.m., Feb. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed; 7 p.m., Feb. 17-19 and 3 p.m., Feb. 18-19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.

Central Illinois

Broken Up; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 17-18; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 19, The Barn III, 1451 Timerbline Road, Goodfield; $25.

Pete ‘n’ Keely; 7-9 p.m., Feb. 17-18 and 2-4 p.m., Feb. 19, Eagle Performing Arts Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.

Theatre Studies New Works Project; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16-18, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

School Performance: Jabari Dreams of Freedom (KCYS); 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Feb. 22-24, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

The Royale; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23-March 3 and 2 p.m., March 4, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Physics Day: Magnetism; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family STEAM Challenge: Hydraulic Power; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 17, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: Building for National Parks; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.