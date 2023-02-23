Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Rekord Headzzz Night; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

IHSA Girls & Dual Team Wrestling Sate Final Tournament; 9 a.m., Feb. 24-25, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $10.

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 24, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

New Volunteer Informational Meeting; 9-11 a.m., Feb. 25, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Industry Night; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Feb. 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

2023 Official Spring Home Show; 4-9 p.m., Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 25; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 26, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $3-$7.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 7:15 p.m., Feb. 24, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 25, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135.

Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Drake; 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships; 7 a.m., March 1-4, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46.50+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Dave Lumsden Blues Band; 8 p.m., Feb. 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Smells Like Nirvana with Dead Original; 8 p.m., Feb. 24, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18; 18+.

Ryan Byfield & Nuclei; 8 p.m., Feb. 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Southern Accents - Tom Petty Tribute; 8 p.m., Feb. 25, The Castel Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17; 18+.

Beat The Smart Kids, Bury Thy Wicked, Whipped, TBA; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Marty Bush, Natalie Prauser, Nic Gundy; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Highly Suspect with Dead Poet Society; 8 p.m., Feb. 28, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35; all ages.

Central Illinois

The Queen's Cartoonists; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Krannert Uncorked with Robin and The Toad; 5 p.m., Feb. 23, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Illinois Wind Symphony; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Cabin Fever Featuring Revel in Red; 7 p.m., Feb. 25, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $15-$20; 21+.

LVIV National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation; 3 p.m., Feb. 25, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Severin Presents...Nature Run Amok!; 7 p.m., Feb. 25, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action; 3 p.m., Feb. 26, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary; 7 p.m., Feb. 26 and March 2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Broken Up; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 24-25 and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 26, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $25.

School Performance: Jabari Dreams of Freedom (KCYS); 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Feb. 23-24, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

The Royale; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23-March 3 and 2 p.m., March 4, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Jabari Dreams of Freedom; 10 a.m., Feb. 25, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour; 6 p.m., Feb. 24, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $31.50+.