Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Steve Hofstetter: Comedy Without Apology; 7 p.m., May 19, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$100.
Endangered Species Day; 12-3 p.m., May 20, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Twilight Mini Golf for Conservation; 6-9 p.m., May 20 Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $7.
B-Movie BINGO; 7-11 p.m., May 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May 20-21, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.
Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., May 26, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7 p.m., May 18 and May 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Pokey LaFarge with Chicago Farmer; 8 p.m., May 18, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $23.
R&B Friday w/ DJ Love; 8 p.m., May 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Chris King & The Gutterballs, Harlem Hayfield, Said Echo; 7-10:30 p.m., May 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Sophie B. Hawkins; 8 p.m., May 20, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$30.
Hannah Rose & The Sweet Nothings; 8 p.m., May 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Adelitas Way with Otherwise, Moon Fever, Above Snakes; 6:45 p.m., May 21, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$30.
Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., May 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns with Letdown; 7:30 p.m., May 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.
Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., May 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Puffs; 7 p.m., May 19-20; 2:30 p.m., May 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $9-$17.
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman; 7 p.m., May 18-21; 4 p.m., May 20; 3 p.m., May 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Newsies Auditions; 7 p.m., May 22-24, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
For Kids
Bloomington-Normal
ECK: All About Me Pickup; 9 a.m., May 18, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.
PLG: All About Me; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., May 18; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.
Early Explorers: All About Me; 9-10 a.m., May 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 4-5.
PLG: All About Me (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., May 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.