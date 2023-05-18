Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Steve Hofstetter: Comedy Without Apology; 7 p.m., May 19, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$100.

Endangered Species Day; 12-3 p.m., May 20, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Twilight Mini Golf for Conservation; 6-9 p.m., May 20 Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $7.

B-Movie BINGO; 7-11 p.m., May 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May 20-21, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., May 26, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7 p.m., May 18 and May 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Pokey LaFarge with Chicago Farmer; 8 p.m., May 18, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $23.

R&B Friday w/ DJ Love; 8 p.m., May 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Chris King & The Gutterballs, Harlem Hayfield, Said Echo; 7-10:30 p.m., May 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Sophie B. Hawkins; 8 p.m., May 20, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$30.

Hannah Rose & The Sweet Nothings; 8 p.m., May 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Adelitas Way with Otherwise, Moon Fever, Above Snakes; 6:45 p.m., May 21, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $25-$30.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., May 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns with Letdown; 7:30 p.m., May 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., May 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Puffs; 7 p.m., May 19-20; 2:30 p.m., May 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $9-$17.

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman; 7 p.m., May 18-21; 4 p.m., May 20; 3 p.m., May 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Newsies Auditions; 7 p.m., May 22-24, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: All About Me Pickup; 9 a.m., May 18, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.

PLG: All About Me; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., May 18; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.

Early Explorers: All About Me; 9-10 a.m., May 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 4-5.

PLG: All About Me (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., May 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.