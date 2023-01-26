 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

IHSA Competitive Dance State Final Competition; 9:15 a.m., Jan. 27 and 10 a.m., Jan. 28, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jan. 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie BINGO; 7-11 p.m., Feb. 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Illinois Music Education Conference; Jan. 26-29, Peoria Civic Center Arena, Ballroom and Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $5+.

Bradley Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Illinois; 7 p.m., Feb. 1, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Cadillac Three; 8 p.m., Jan. 26, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $23; 18+.

Maestro Jones, Jsick, V8 Vast Change, Stan $tax, AU Soul, Bigelow T, D-Nice; 8-11:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Gong Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., Jan. 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

LEX Founder’s Celebration; 8 p.m., Jan. 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Kill The Martian, Richland Revival; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jan. 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Ryan Byfield & Nuclei; 8 p.m., Jan. 28, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Phantom Lordz, Bury Thy Wicked, Master Bastard; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jan. 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $12-$15.

Dan Alten, Sammy Hawtdoggs, Rebecca Jaffe; 8-10:30 p.m., Jan. 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked; 5-7 p.m., Jan. 26, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

WinterJam 2023; 7 p.m., Jan. 26, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marzsalis: Middle East Meditations; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

Jake Maurer; 7-10 p.m., Jan. 28, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$25.

Sinfonia Da Camera: Ko Iwasaki Performs Dvorak; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$40.

All That Jazz; 3 p.m., Jan. 29, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $11-$90.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $23-$49.

Central Illinois

Studiodance 2023; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26-28, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Physics Day: Aerodynamics; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 26, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family STEAM Challenge; 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Art Around You; 1-4 p.m., Jan. 28, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

