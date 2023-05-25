Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Normal Community High School Graduation; 2 p.m., May 27, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Normal West High School Graduation; 6 p.m., May 27, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Bloomington High School Graduation; 3 p.m., May 28, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Dave Yates, Meredith Hopping hosted by Matt Miller; 8:30-10:30 p.m., May 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., May 26, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7 p.m., May 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Nothing More with Zero 9:36 and Catch Your Breath; 7 p.m., May 26, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; all ages; $39.

Saxman Chip McNeill; 8 p.m., May 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Missing Razors, Master Bastard, Billy Batts, TBA; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., May 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $12.

After Party w/ Coach Thomas ft. Dr Gilly; 8 p.m., May 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Fron St., Bloomington.

Memorable Concert Series: The Spinners, Bernard Allison, Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; 3-8 p.m., May 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $51-$76+.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., May 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., May 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Royal Bliss with The Black Moods and Citizen Soldier; 8 p.m., June 1, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $18-$50.

Central Illinois

Heartland Festival Orchestra Classical Mystery Tour; 7:30-9:30 p.m., May 27, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wimor Road, Washington; $10-$50.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 1-3, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Joyland; 7 p.m., May 25-28 and 3 p.m., May 27-28; Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Dear Evan Hansen; 7:30 p.m., May 30-June 1; 8 p.m., June 2-3; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, June 4, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria;

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program - Seeds; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 1, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.