Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
LIVE2LEAD BloNo; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.
Beyond the Norm 2022 Juror Lecture; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Beyond the Norm 2022 Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Trunk or Treat!; 5-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington.
Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.
Pet Central Helps 2nd Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest; 2 p.m., Oct. 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington.
Trunk or Treat; 4-5:30 p.m.; Oct. 30, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal.
Trick-or-Treating at Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 31, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Panel Discussion on the History and Practice of Printmaking; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Panel Discussion with Design Streak Studio Alumni; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
"Designing Discoveries" Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Central Illinois
Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 7:15 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.
Kids Clubhouse Parents Night Out; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 29, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; ages 2-11; $30 members, $35 non-members.
Paula Roundstone; 7 p.m., Oct. 29, Caterpillar Performing Arts Theater at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $35-$45.
Halloween Light Show; 6-11 p.m., Oct. 30-31, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.
Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan; 7 p.m., Nov. 2, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+
Music
Bloomington-Normal
SNU-FEST with Borgore; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35.
DJ Dr Gilly & DJ Love; 8 p.m., Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
The Pimps; 8 p.m., Oct. 28, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.
Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $10-$36.
The Brazillionaires; 8 p.m., Oct. 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Colleen Green, Jon Daly & TBA; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
Lucero; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30-$35.
Eli Young Band with Jordan Rowe; 8 p.m., Nov. 3, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $28-$33.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked with The Eric Binder Trio; 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 29, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.
Krannert Uncorked with New Souls; 5 p.m., Nov. 3, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Nosferatu with Invincible Czaars; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show; 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Coco; 2 p.m., Oct. 29-30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Hocus Pocus; 7 p.m., Oct. 30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Revolutionists; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-5, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail; 7 p.m., Nov. 3, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.
A Little Night Music; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, and 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.
Come From Away; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2-3; 8 p.m., Nov. 4-5; 2 p.m., Nov. 5; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44.
Urinetown, The Musical; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-Nov. 12, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
HSP (Age 5-9): Japanese Art Techniques; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
HSP (Age 9-13): Fall Chemical Colors; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
