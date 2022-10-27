 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Nightshop

Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington, hosts Openmicshop on Friday, Oct. 21.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

LIVE2LEAD BloNo; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Juror Lecture; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Trunk or Treat!; 5-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington.

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

Pet Central Helps 2nd Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest; 2 p.m., Oct. 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington.

Trunk or Treat; 4-5:30 p.m.; Oct. 30, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal.

Trick-or-Treating at Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 31, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Panel Discussion on the History and Practice of Printmaking; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Panel Discussion with Design Streak Studio Alumni; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

"Designing Discoveries" Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Central Illinois

Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 7:15 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Kids Clubhouse Parents Night Out; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 29, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; ages 2-11; $30 members, $35 non-members.

Paula Roundstone; 7 p.m., Oct. 29, Caterpillar Performing Arts Theater at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $35-$45.

Halloween Light Show; 6-11 p.m., Oct. 30-31, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. 

Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan; 7 p.m., Nov. 2, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+

Music

Bloomington-Normal

SNU-FEST with Borgore; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35.

DJ Dr Gilly & DJ Love; 8 p.m., Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Pimps; 8 p.m., Oct. 28, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.

Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $10-$36.

The Brazillionaires; 8 p.m., Oct. 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Colleen Green, Jon Daly & TBA; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Lucero; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30-$35.

Eli Young Band with Jordan Rowe; 8 p.m., Nov. 3, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $28-$33.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with The Eric Binder Trio; 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 29, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.

Krannert Uncorked with New Souls; 5 p.m., Nov. 3, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Nosferatu with Invincible Czaars; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show; 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Coco; 2 p.m., Oct. 29-30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Hocus Pocus; 7 p.m., Oct. 30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

The Revolutionists; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-5, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. 

Monty Python and the Holy Grail; 7 p.m., Nov. 3, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois

A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

A Little Night Music; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, and 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Come From Away; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2-3; 8 p.m., Nov. 4-5; 2 p.m., Nov. 5; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44.

Urinetown, The Musical; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-Nov. 12, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

HSP (Age 5-9): Japanese Art Techniques; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

HSP (Age 9-13): Fall Chemical Colors; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

