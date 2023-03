Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Frog WatchUSA-Citizen Science Program Training; 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 30, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Trans Day of Visibility Sashay; 4:30 p.m., March 30, Multicultural Center at Illinois State University, 301 S. Main St., Normal.

Rekord Headzzz Night; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., March 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Spring Festival and Egg Hunt; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., April 1, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Bunny's Springtime Celebration; 12-3 p.m., April 1, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

20th Annual Charity Drag Show; 7 p.m., April 1, Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington; Supports Trevor Project; Sponsored by IWU Pride Alliance and Pride Alumni Community.

Monster Monster - A night of Tabletop Comedy and Gaming; 8-11 p.m., April 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Illinois Deer Classic; 2-8 p.m., March 31; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., April 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 2, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $5-$10 admission per day.

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m, April 1-2, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375; 15+.

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., April 3, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $3 admission.

Jo Koy World Tour; 8 p.m., April 6, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46.50+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers with Parker Ryan; 8 p.m., March 30, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25; 18+.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., March 30 and April 6, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Tail Light Rebellion, Regina Miller, Ashley Helvie, Quitter Talk; 8-11 p.m., March 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

The Dalton Halls Band; 8 p.m., March 31, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Society Blue; 8 p.m., April 1, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., April 5, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Camp Culture, Norobot, Dirt Reynolds; 8-11 p.m., April 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with Ian Shepherd & Friends; 5 p.m., March 30, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Varsity Men's Glee Club; 7:30 p.m., April 1, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

School Performance: Jazzreach: Con Alma Y Fuego (KCYS); 10 a.m., April 5, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Canter, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

Ledisi; 7:30 p.m., April 6, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Illinois Wind Symphony; 7:30 p.m, Apri 6, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Krannert Uncorked; 5 p.m., April 6, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Tiny Beautiful Things; 7:30 p.m., March 30-April 1 and April 6; 2 p.m., April 2, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Smoking Causes Coughing!; 7 p.m., March 30-31 and 10 p.m., March 31, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The 22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 1-2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Paint; 7 p.m., April 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, March 30-April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Krannert Center at the Virginia: Dance at Illinois Downtown; 7:30 p.m., March 30-April 1, Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., CHampaign; $10-$20.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story; 8 p.m., April 1, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44+.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Day Camp: Dr. Seuss Science; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 30, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.

Day Camp: Picture-Perfect Storytelling; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 31, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.

HSP (Ages 5-9): Power of Wind; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSp (Ages 9-13): Cold-Blooded Creatures; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Energy; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.