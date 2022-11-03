Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Panel Discussion with Design Streak Studio Alumni; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

“Designing Discoveries” Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Mystery at the Mansion; 6-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m., Nov. 5, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $50.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Teas & Togs, Luncheon & Fashion Show; 11 a.m., Nov. 7, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; $45.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Nov. 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Second Wednesday Monthly Pinball Tournament; 5-9 p.m., Nov. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15/

Central Illinois

Aquatic Showcase; 8:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 5, Five Points Washington Aquatic Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Bill Burr: Slight Return; 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $49.50+.

Bradley Men’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin-Parkside; 7 p.m., Nov. 7, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Whose Live Anyway?; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $36+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Eli Young Band with Jordan Rowe; 8 p.m., Nov. 3, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $28-$33.

Laura Rain & The Caesars; 8 p.m., Nov. 4, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Cole Hollow, The Forty Twos, Retail Smile; 8-11:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

The Wood Brothers with Steve Poltz; 8 p.m., Nov. 5, The Castle Theater, 209 W. Washington St., Bloomington; $29-$34.

Dr. Gilly’s House Party; 8 p.m, Nov. 5, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Black Cross Hotel, Leviticus, Master Bastard, Sanddance; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Bright Eyes with Hurray for the Riff Raff; 7 p.m., Nov. 6, The Castle Theater, 209 W. Washington St., Bloomington; $40.

Rod Hamdallah, TBA; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nov. 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Stupid Karaoke; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Gong Karaoke; 8 p.m., Nov. 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Boogie T & ZINGARA with Oddly Eazy; 8 p.m., Nov. 10, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24-$29.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with New Souls; 5 p.m., Nov. 3, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Keith Urban; 7 p.m., Nov. 4, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $29.50+.

Illinois Windy Symphony; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Varsity Men’s Glee Club Dad’s Day Concert; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Vermillion Valley Show Choir: “Oh the Places You’ll Go”; 2-4 p.m., Nov. 6, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $15.

Koe Wetzel Live in Concert; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 9, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39+.

Krannert Uncorked with Los Texano’z; 5 p.m., Nov. 10, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Trinity of Terror 2022; 6:20 p.m., Nov. 10, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

University Band; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Revolutionists; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-5, 10-13 and 17-19, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail; 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and 3 p.m., Nov. 5, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Jesus Christ Superstar; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 6, 12 and 20, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Something in the Dirt; 7 p.m., Nov. 4-6 and 3 p.m., Nov. 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues; 7 p.m., Nov. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Come From Away; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3; 8 p.m., Nov. 4-5; 2 p.m., Nov. 5; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44.

Urinetown, The Musical; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3-Nov. 12, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

The Revolutionists: A Comedy, A Quartet, A Revolutionary Dream Fugue, A True Story; 2 p.m., Nov. 5 and 12-13 and 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5 and 9-11, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$25.

Meredith Monk: Cellular Songs; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Age 5-9): Japanese Art Techniques; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3-4, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Age 9-13): Fall Chemical Colors; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 3-4, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Fall Morning in the Mountains; 6-8 p.m., Nov. 4, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Art Around You: Beyond the Norm; 1-4 p.m., Nov. 5, Children’s Discovery Museum and University Galleries, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: Mythbusters; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Nov. 8, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Waves; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 10, Innovation Station at Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.