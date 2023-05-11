Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

20 Years of American Idol Celebration; 2-5 p.m., May 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Lincoln Day Dinner; 5:30-8 p.m., May 12, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $85 per person.

Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., May 13, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135.

Sip & Shop; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 13, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.

Krannert Center Youth Series 2023-2024 Season Preview; 4 p.m., May 17, Lobby at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7 p.m., May 11 and May 18, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Wayward Motel, Adelphi Set., Brandon Cattle, Bigelow T; 7-10:30 p.m., May 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Thaddeus Tukes; 8-11 p.m., May 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Deadstrings, Feed the Monkeys, The Laughing Hearts; 7-10:30 p.m., May 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Think Floyd; 8 p.m., May 13, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $20-$25.

Luminance w/ Tito Carrillo; 8-11 p.m., May 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken: TWENTY the Tour; 6-9 p.m., May 14, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $51-$76.

Ill Nino with Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden of the Sky, ReDefind; 6 p.m., May 16, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $22.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., May 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Pokey LaFarge with Chicago Farmer; 8 p.m., May 18, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $23.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Puffs; 7 p.m., March 12-13 and 19-20; 2:30 p.m., May 14 and 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $9-$17.

From Russia with Love; 7 p.m., May 11 and 14; 3 p.m., May 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Hunting for the Hag; 7 p.m., May 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Dr. No.; 7 p.m., May 13 and 3 p.m., May 14, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman; 7 p.m., May 18., Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family STEAM Challenge: Making with Moms; 6-8 p.m., May 12, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

ECK: All About Me Pickup; 9 a.m., May 18, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.

PLG: All About Me; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., May 18, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.