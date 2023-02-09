Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Rekord Headzzz Night; 7-11 p.m., Feb. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

Party Box Power Hour; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 10, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10; music, comedy and DJ.

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

World Championship Ice Racing; 7 p.m., Feb. 10, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $10-$29.

Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday Celebration; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 11, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; free.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Industry Night; 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Feb. 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

A Night of Love—Valentine’s Day; 8 p.m., Feb. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; food, cocktails and music.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Third Wednesday/Monthly Pinball Tournament; 7-10 p.m., Feb. 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

ISU D1 V. NIU; 7 p.m., Feb. 17, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $9.

Central Illinois

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 11-12, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.

Globalfest 2023; 4-10 p.m., Feb. 11, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $125.

Bradley Men’s Basketball vs. Murray State; 1 p.m., Feb. 11, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Bradley Men’s Basketball vs. Missouri State; 7 p.m., Feb. 15, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Dance for People with Parkinson’s; 10 a.m., Feb. 17, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Macon Mayhem; 7:15 p.m., Feb. 17-18, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Frames with Grey Slush, Charlotte Blue; 8 p.m., Feb. 10, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12.

Love Laugh & Sign w/GDH & Friends; 8 p.m., Feb. 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Rookie of the Year, Cedars, City Under Siege; 6-9 p.m., Feb. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Joe Hermes & Sundown with Drew Cagle and The Reputation; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $12.

The Leon Lewis-Nicol Jazz Quartet; 8 p.m., Feb. 11, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Dirty Streets, TBA, Ryan Dunson; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Feb. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Mr. N’Trebal Charles Tiner; 8 p.m., Feb. 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Feb. 15, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Casey Joe Collins, Ashley Riley, Emilele; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Karaoke w/Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., Feb. 16, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Formidable Foe, Cosmic Jaywalkers, Deadstrings, Dylan Karraker; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked; 5 p.m., Feb. 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

My Bloody Valentine; 7 p.m., Feb. 9 and 10 p.m., Feb. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Lifespan of a Fact; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9-11 and 16-17; 2 p.m., Feb. 12; Heartland Theater Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

Moulin Rouge; 7 p.m., Feb. 10 and 12; 3 p.m., Feb. 11, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Princess Bride; 7 p.m., Feb. 11 and 14; 3 p.m., Feb. 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Decision to Leave; 7 p.m., Feb. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Billie; 7 p.m., Feb. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed; 7 p.m., Feb. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Broken Up; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, The Barn III, 1451 Timerbline Road, Goodfield; $25.

Pete ‘n’ Keely; 7-9 p.m., Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 17; 2-4 p.m., Feb. 12, Eagle Performing Arts Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.

Dublin Irish Dance—Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Theatre Studies New Works Project; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16-18, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Transportation (Pickup); 9 a.m., Feb. 9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Transportation; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Feb. 9; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 10, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorers: Transportation; 9-10:30 a.m., Feb. 11, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Transportation (Members only); 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 13, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Magnetism; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family STEAM Challenge: Hydraulic Power; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 17, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

