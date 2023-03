Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Junior Zookeeper (JZK) Meeting; 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 9, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Danny Carmo's Mathematical Mysteries; 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:15-1:15 p.m., March 13, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $6.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., March 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Crafters United Conference; March 9-11, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $150.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m., March 10-11, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., March 11-12, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 3:15 p.m., March 12, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., March 13, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $3 admission.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Hairbanger's Ball; 8 p.m., March 10, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12; 18+.

Saxman Adam Larson; 8 p.m., March 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Star Wars & Beyond, The Best of John Williams; 7:30 p.m., March 11, ISU Center for the Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal; $6-$66.

Hannah Rose and The Sweet Nothings; 8 p.m., March 11, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Buckcherry with No Resolve; 7:30 p.m., March 13, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $29; 18+.

The Dollyrots, The Von Tramps, TBA; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $17.

Eric Gales; 8 p.m., March 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sherma Andrews: Legendary Lady Singers; 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 15, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $23-$49.

Open Stage w/Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., March 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Influence, Pharohound, Kahos Ordinance, Ciraxis; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with The Painkillers Blues Band; 5 p.m., March 9, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Styx; 7:30 p.m., March 16, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $49.50+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation; 7 p.m., March 9 and March 11; 4 p.m., March 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action; 7 p.m., March 10; 4 p.m., March 11; 1 p.m., March 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Cinderella Pay-what-you-can-preview; 7:30 p.m., March 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary; 12 p.m., March 11, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Extra Ordinary; 7 p.m., March 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Legally Blonde - The Musical; 7:30 p.m., March 14-15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $34+.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Physics Day: Light & Color; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., March 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Blue Jay in Branches; 6-8 p.m., March 10, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.