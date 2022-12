Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Christmas Pie Fundraiser; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., through Dec. 12, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m., Dec. 9-10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $3-$8 per person.

Kill The Martian, Siclyne, The Gregg Brown Band; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Dec. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Breakfast with Santa; 8:30-11 a.m., Dec. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $10 for members, $15 for non-members; two breakfast one at 8:30 a.m. and one at 10 a.m.

Christmas at the Mansions; 2-7 p.m., Dec. 10, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $15 in advance; $16 online; $20 day of.

Before The Fame w/ Darius, Hez, Brutha Rick & Javier Zachi, Bigelow T, Jaetzy; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free-$10.

Gong Karaoke; 8 p.m., Dec. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

A Gilded Age Christmas...with Santa!; 5-7 p.m., Dec. 16-17, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $10 per adult.

Central Illinois

Reading Day at KCPA; 10 a.m., Dec. 8, Lobby at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Dance for People with Parkinson’s; 10 a.m., Dec. 9, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Free.

Midwest Open Indoor Archery Tournament; 12-8 p.m., Dec. 9; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 10; 6-10 a.m., Dec. 11, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15 weekend pass; $5 per entry.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Huntsville Havoc; 7:15 p.m., Dec. 9-10, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

2022 Welcome to the Jungle Powerlifting Competition; Dec. 10, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $78.

American Red Cross Blood Drive; 12:30-6:30 p.m., Dec. 12, Banquet Room at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Christmas Light Show; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 12-13, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Free Winter Concert; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 8, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers; 8 p.m., Dec. 8, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $23.

A Christmas Celebration with The Lesters; 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington; free.

Mathew Curry with guest Cole Hollow; 8 p.m., Dec. 9, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17.

Kilborn Alley Blues Band; 8 p.m., Dec. 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Dave Lumsden Band; 8 p.m., Dec. 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Brooklyn Charmers—The Music of Steely Dan; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

CANTONE from StreetScienceRadio.com; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

WCHS Choirs Winter Concert; 7:30-9 p.m., Dec. 8, Five Points Washington’s Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Prairie Wind Ensemble in Concert; 4-6 p.m., Dec. 11, Five Points Washington’s Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; free admission, donations accepted.

An American Family Christmas 2022; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16-17 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Five Points Washington’s Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $8-$20.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Holiday on Robinhood Lane; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8-10 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $8-$15.

White Christmas; 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation; 7 p.m., Dec. 9; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 11; 7 p.m., Dec. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Home Alone; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

It’s a Wonderful Life; 7 p.m., Dec. 10 and 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Die Hard; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 10, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Muppet Christmas Carol; 12 p.m., Dec. 11 and 7 p.m., Dec. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Elf; 7 p.m., Dec. 11, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Shop Around the Corner; 7 p.m., Dec. 14, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Don’t Open Till Christmas; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Christmas: Past, Present & Future; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; Only Wednesday shows are Dec. 7 and 21; through Dec. 31, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48.

Vermillion Players Holiday Spectacular; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 9-10, 16-18 and 2-4 p.m., Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac.

Peoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker; 2 p.m., Dec. 10-11 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $33+.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Ages 5-9): Mixtures Lab; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 8-9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Ages 9-13): Animals in Winter; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 8-9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Days: Physics of Toys; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 8, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Happy Snowman; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Art Around You: Designing Discoveries (Design Streak); 1-4 p.m., Dec. 10, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 7-10.

PLG: Holiday Traditions (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., Dec. 12, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

ECK: Holiday Traditions (Pickup); 9 a.m., Dec. 15, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Holiday Traditions; 4-5 p.m., Dec. 15 and 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Family Steam Challenge: Static Electricity; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Central Illinois

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.