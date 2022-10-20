Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Lip Sync Battle for Special Olympics Illinois; 6 p.m., Oct. 20, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25.
Openmicshop at Nightshop; 8-11:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
VFW Post 454 Ground Pounder 22; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Mechanical Tour; 8:30-10:30 a.m., Oct. 22, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $20.
Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad Historical Society railroad show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Oct. 22, Holiday Inn Bloomington - Normal, an IHG Hotel, 8 Traders Circle, Normal.
Spooktacular; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 12-3 p.m., Oct. 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $3-$8.
Homes of Hope's 14th Annual Draw Down Event; 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Loyal Order of Moose, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington.
Biscuits N Gravy Band *Halloween Costume Party* Cash Prizes!; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 313 S. Main St., Bloomington.
A Night at Studio 54; 7 p.m., Oct. 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
A Night of Comedy with Ginger Billy; 7 p.m., Oct. 22, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $45-$55.
Putt Putt for Charity; 12-5 p.m., Oct. 23, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
FCSP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, The ART Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.
Gong Show Karaoke; 7 p.m., Oct. 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
LIVE2LEAD BloNo; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.
Beyond the Norm 2022 Juror Lecture; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Beyond the Norm 2022 Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Central Illinois
The Big Table Greater Peoria; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.
Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 22, Five Points Washington - Aquatic Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135.
Utica Fall Festival; 12:30-3 p.m., Oct. 22, New Village Hall, 248 Canal St., Utica.
Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.
Youth Training Camp (Ages 8-16); 5:30 p.m., Oct. 25 - 6 p.m., Nov. 17, every Tuesday and Thursday at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $150 members, $200 non-members.
Dessert and Conversation: A Little Night Music; 6:15 p.m., Oct. 25, Krannert Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $15.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Sara Evans - Acoustic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.
Various Blonde, Maestro Jones, V8 Fast Change; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
The Wrecks with support by CARR; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25-$75.
Laura Rain & The Caesars; 8 p.m., Oct. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
John Till, Nolan Kelly, Pete Jive; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
King Buffalo, Howling Giant; 7-10:30 p.m., Oct. 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
SNU-FEST with Borgore; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked: CU Folk and Roots Festival Collaboration; 5 p.m., Oct. 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.
Tim Parrish; 7 p.m., Oct. 21; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
MercyMe Live 2022; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $27+.
Los Angeles Master Chorale: Lagrime Di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter); 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.
Vision Duo; 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Foellinger Great Hall Salon-Style at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$90.
Mahler's Fifth; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $11-$68.
UI Chambers Singers: Suenos De Espana; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Krannert Uncorked with The Eric Binder Trio; 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Hocus Pocus; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 & Oct. 22 and 2 p.m., Oct 23, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Young at Heartland Showcase; 2 p.m., Oct. 21, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Beetlejuice; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 & Oct. 23, and 2 p.m., Oct. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Hereditary; 10 p.m., Oct. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Creepshow; 10 p.m., Oct. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Springfield Ballet Company Presents: The Little Mermaid; 7-9:30 p.m., Oct. 22 and 2-4:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $22-$42.
Hour of the Wolf; 7 p.m., Oct. 26, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Nosferatu with Invincible Czaars; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.
Circa: Sacre; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.
Heartland Festival Orchestra Invitation to the Dance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Five Points Washington Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
A Little Night Music; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25 & Oct. 28, and 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Family STEAM Challenge: Bumper Cars; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.