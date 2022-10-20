 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Nightshop

Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington, hosts Openmicshop on Friday, Oct. 21.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Lip Sync Battle for Special Olympics Illinois; 6 p.m., Oct. 20, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25.

Openmicshop at Nightshop; 8-11:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

VFW Post 454 Ground Pounder 22; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Mechanical Tour; 8:30-10:30 a.m., Oct. 22, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $20.

Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad Historical Society railroad show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Oct. 22, Holiday Inn Bloomington - Normal, an IHG Hotel, 8 Traders Circle, Normal.

Spooktacular; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 22 and 12-3 p.m., Oct. 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $3-$8.

Homes of Hope's 14th Annual Draw Down Event; 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Loyal Order of Moose, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington.

Biscuits N Gravy Band *Halloween Costume Party* Cash Prizes!; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 313 S. Main St., Bloomington.

A Night at Studio 54; 7 p.m., Oct. 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington. 

A Night of Comedy with Ginger Billy; 7 p.m., Oct. 22, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $45-$55.

Putt Putt for Charity; 12-5 p.m., Oct. 23, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

FCSP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, The ART Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

Gong Show Karaoke; 7 p.m., Oct. 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

LIVE2LEAD BloNo; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Juror Lecture; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Central Illinois

The Big Table Greater Peoria; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.

Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 22, Five Points Washington - Aquatic Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135.

Utica Fall Festival; 12:30-3 p.m., Oct. 22, New Village Hall, 248 Canal St., Utica.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Youth Training Camp (Ages 8-16); 5:30 p.m., Oct. 25 - 6 p.m., Nov. 17, every Tuesday and Thursday at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $150 members, $200 non-members.

Dessert and Conversation: A Little Night Music; 6:15 p.m., Oct. 25, Krannert Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $15.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Sara Evans - Acoustic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.

Various Blonde, Maestro Jones, V8 Fast Change; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The Wrecks with support by CARR; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25-$75. 

Laura Rain & The Caesars; 8 p.m., Oct. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

John Till, Nolan Kelly, Pete Jive; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

King Buffalo, Howling Giant; 7-10:30 p.m., Oct. 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

SNU-FEST with Borgore; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked: CU Folk and Roots Festival Collaboration; 5 p.m., Oct. 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.

Tim Parrish; 7 p.m., Oct. 21; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

MercyMe Live 2022; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $27+.

Los Angeles Master Chorale: Lagrime Di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter); 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

Vision Duo; 3 p.m., Oct. 23, Foellinger Great Hall Salon-Style at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$90.

Mahler's Fifth; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $11-$68.

UI Chambers Singers: Suenos De Espana; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Krannert Uncorked with The Eric Binder Trio; 5 p.m., Oct. 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Hocus Pocus; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 & Oct. 22 and 2 p.m., Oct 23, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Young at Heartland Showcase; 2 p.m., Oct. 21, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. 

Beetlejuice; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 & Oct. 23, and 2 p.m., Oct. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Hereditary; 10 p.m., Oct. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Creepshow; 10 p.m., Oct. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Springfield Ballet Company Presents: The Little Mermaid; 7-9:30 p.m., Oct. 22 and 2-4:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $22-$42.

Hour of the Wolf; 7 p.m., Oct. 26, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Nosferatu with Invincible Czaars; 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

Circa: Sacre; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Invitation to the Dance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Five Points Washington Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

A Little Night Music; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 25 & Oct. 28, and 2 p.m., Oct. 29, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family STEAM Challenge: Bumper Cars; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

