Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.
Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Zoovies—Family Movie Night; 8-10 p.m., June 2-3, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5-$7.
Champagne Bristish Car Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 4, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., June 5, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Gong Show Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 7-11 p.m., June 1 and 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Royal Bliss with The Black Moods and Citizen Soldier; 8 p.m., June 1, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 18+; $18-$50.
Motor City Soul with Laura Rain and the Caesars; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 2, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Whiskey City Burlesque, Hannah Rose and The Sweet Nothings; 7-10:30 p.m., June 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.
Cogs and Corsets Presents: The Cog is Dead’s John Sprocket; 7:30-9 p.m., June 3, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $19.
The Leon Lewis Nicol Jazz Quartet; 8 p.m., June 3, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., June 7, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Retro Thursday w/ Magic Man; 8 p.m., June 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
2023 10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room; 7:30 p.m., June 1-3 and June 8, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.
Joyland; 7 p.m., June 1-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Robin Hood (1973); 3 p.m., June 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Goldfinger; 7 p.m., June 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Dear Evan Hansen; 7:30 p.m., June 1; 8 p.m., June 2-3; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m, June 4, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria;
For Kids
Bloomington-Normal
Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program—Seeds; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 1, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Kinder Camp: Art Workshop; 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., June 5-9, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; for incoming kindergartenders.
Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program—Vermiculture; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 8, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.