Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.
Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Chris Gethard, Nick Fierro; 8-11 p.m., March 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Nightshop; $18-$22; comedy.
Miller Park Zoo Stampede; 8-10 a.m., March 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 7:15 p.m., March 4, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
Junior Zookeeper (JZK) Meetings; 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 6-7 and March 9, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Bloomington Parks & Rec Job Fair; 4:30 p.m., March 7, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships; 7 a.m., March 2-4, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46.50+.
Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., March 4, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wimor Road, Washington; $135.
Panel Discussion on Mendelssohn's Elijah; 2 p.m., March 4, Orchestra Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., March 1, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
The Chip McNeill Quartet; 8 p.m., March 3, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Tab Benoit with JD Simo; 8 p.m., March 4, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $27; 18+.
Mr Sensation (The Funkmaster); 8 p.m., March 4, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., March 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked with Afrod D & Global Soundwaves; 5 p.m., March 2, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Lang Lang, Piano; 7:30 p.m., March 3, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$100.
Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra: Mendelssohn's Elijah; 7:30 p.m., March 4, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$40.
UI Philharmonia Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., March 7, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Krannert Uncorked with The Painkillers Blues Band; 5 p.m., Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary; 7 p.m., March 2 and 3 p.m., March 5, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animation; 7 p.m., March 3 and 5; 4 p.m., March 4; 7 p.m., March 9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Live Action; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 4; 7 p.m., March 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
The Royale; 7:30 p.m., March 2-3 and 2 p.m., March 4, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.
The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart; 7:30 p.m., March 2-4 and 2:30 p.m., March 4, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.
Memphis Jookin;: The Show Featuring Lil Buck; 7:30 p.m., March 7, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.