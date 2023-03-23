Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Learn about Butterflies Day; 12-3 p.m., March 25, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Harry Styles + One Direction Dance Party with DJ Kenny Braasch and DJ Real Co; 9 p.m., March 25, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $13; 18+.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Winston Hodges, Matt Chrzanowski hosted by Matt Miller; 9-11 p.m., Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10; comedy.

Frog WatchUSA-Citizen Science Program Training; 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 28 and 30, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Trans Day of Visibility Sashay; 4:30 p.m., March 30, Multicultural Center at Illinois State University, 301 S. Main St., Normal.

Rekord Headzzz Night; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., March 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., March 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m., March 24 and March 26, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Peoria Prowlers vs. Root River Rollers; 6 p.m., March 25, Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall A, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; donations accepted.

Bert Kresicher: Tops Off World Tour; 7 p.m., March 25, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.75+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Fozzy with GFM, Seventh Day Slumber; 6:30 p.m., March 23, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $28-$225; 18+.

Leon Lewis-Nicol Jazz Quartet; 8 p.m., March 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Yard Eagle, WHite Rose Motor Oil, Norobot; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Gracie Carol (full band) with Pierce White; 8 p.m., March 24, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18; all ages.

Mr N Trebles Charles Tiner; 8 p.m., March 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Before the Fame w/ Darius, EJ Allen, Kid LB, NJC, Honcho Oso, DJ Joda; 8-11 p.m., March 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Steel Panther with Crobot and Tragedy; 7:30 p.m., March 26, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30; 18+.

Casket Robbery, Illusion of Fate, Bury Thy Wicked; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., March 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works; 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 29, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $39-$74.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., March 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers with Parker Ryan; 8 p.m., March 30, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25; 18+.

Central Illinois

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., March 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Sinfonia Da Camera: English Painters, Poets, and Playwrights; 7:30 p.m., March 24, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$40.

Rend Collective - Whosoever Tour Spring 2023; 7 p.m., March 25, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $22+.

Ben Folds; 7:30 p.m., March 29, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

Krannert Uncorked with Ian Shepherd & Friends; 5 p.m., March 30, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Lost King; 7 p.m., March 23-25; 3 p.m., March 25; 1 p.m., March 26, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Rodger & Hammerstein's Cinderella; 7:30 p.m., March 24-25 and 2:30 p.m., March 26, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $10-$20.

Red Note New Music Festival: Utari Duo; 8 p.m., March 26, Normal Theater, 2089 W. North St., Normal.

Tiny Beautiful Things pay-what-you-can-preview; 7:30 p.m., March 30, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Central Illinois

School Performance: Cenicienta - A Bilingual Cinderall Story; 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 23-24; 10 a.m., March 25; Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

Peoria Ballet presents Cinderella; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 25 and 2 p.m., March 26, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$20.

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, March 30-April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Krannert Center at the Virginia: Dance at Illinois Downtown; 7:30 p.m., March 30-April 1, Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., CHampaign; $10-$20.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Spring! (pickup); 9 a.m., March 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-5.

PLG: Spring!; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., March 23; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., March 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Early Explorer's: Spring; 9-10 a.m., March 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 4-5.

Art Around You: Wolf's Clothing: Imagism from the Collection; 1-4 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 7-10.

Day Camp: Energy Challenge; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 27, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.

Day Camp: Water & Weather; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.

Day Camp: Harry Potter Camp; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 29, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.

Day Camp: Dr. Seuss Science; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 30, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5 students.