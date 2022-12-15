 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

A Gilded Age Christmas...with Santa!; 5-7 p.m., Dec. 16-17, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $10 per adult.

Central Illinois

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 15 and 7:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Christmas Light Show; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 19-20, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. 

Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Stonehill; 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Akron; 4 p.m., Dec. 22, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Squidhammer, Necro Signatures, Roxy Lane; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Brooklyn Charmers—The Music of Steely Dan; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

CANTONE from StreetScienceRadio.com; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, Jazzz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Cemetery Gatez: A Tribute to Pantera with Conquest; 8 p.m., Dec. 17, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12.

Holiday Pops in the Heartland; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal; $6-$66.

Thaddeus Tukes Quartet; 8 p.m., Dec. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Dec. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

An American Family Christmas 2022; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16-17 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Five Points Washington’s Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $8-$20.

The Peoria Pops Orchestra Presents: Christmas Rocks at the Pops; 7 p.m., Dec. 21, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$15.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation; 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

It’s a Wonderful Life; 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Don’t Open Till Christmas; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Santa Clause; 12 p.m., Dec. 17 and 7 p.m., Dec. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Nightmare Before Christmas; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

White Christmas; 7 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Gremlins; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Christmas in Connecticut; 12 p.m., Dec. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Scrooged; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

A Christmas Story; 7 p.m., Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Home Alone; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Elf; 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Shop Around the Corner; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Miracle on 34th Street; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Muppet Christmas Carol; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Christmas: Past, Present & Future; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; Only Wednesday shows are Dec. 7 and 21; through Dec. 31, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $33+.

Vermillion Players Holiday Spectacular; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 16-18 and 2-4 p.m., Dec. 18, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

PLG: Holiday Traditions; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.

Family Steam Challenge: Static Electricity; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorers: Holiday Traditions; 9-10:30 a.m., Dec. 17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: Crash Test Lab; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: The Sound of Music; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Day Camp: Holiday Game Show Mania; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: The Force of Magnetism; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

