Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Illinois? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
A Gilded Age Christmas...with Santa!; 5-7 p.m., Dec. 16-17, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $10 per adult.
Central Illinois
Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 10:30 a.m., Dec. 15 and 7:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.
Christmas Light Show; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 19-20, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.
Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Stonehill; 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.
Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Akron; 4 p.m., Dec. 22, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Squidhammer, Necro Signatures, Roxy Lane; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
Brooklyn Charmers—The Music of Steely Dan; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
CANTONE from StreetScienceRadio.com; 8 p.m., Dec. 16, Jazzz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Cemetery Gatez: A Tribute to Pantera with Conquest; 8 p.m., Dec. 17, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12.
Holiday Pops in the Heartland; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal; $6-$66.
Thaddeus Tukes Quartet; 8 p.m., Dec. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Dec. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
An American Family Christmas 2022; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16-17 and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Five Points Washington’s Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $8-$20.
The Peoria Pops Orchestra Presents: Christmas Rocks at the Pops; 7 p.m., Dec. 21, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$15.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation; 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
It’s a Wonderful Life; 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Don’t Open Till Christmas; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Santa Clause; 12 p.m., Dec. 17 and 7 p.m., Dec. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Nightmare Before Christmas; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
White Christmas; 7 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Gremlins; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Christmas in Connecticut; 12 p.m., Dec. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Scrooged; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
A Christmas Story; 7 p.m., Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Home Alone; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Elf; 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Shop Around the Corner; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Miracle on 34th Street; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Muppet Christmas Carol; 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Christmas: Past, Present & Future; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays; Only Wednesday shows are Dec. 7 and 21; through Dec. 31, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $33+.
Vermillion Players Holiday Spectacular; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 16-18 and 2-4 p.m., Dec. 18, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
PLG: Holiday Traditions; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.
Family Steam Challenge: Static Electricity; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 16, Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Early Explorers: Holiday Traditions; 9-10:30 a.m., Dec. 17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Day Camp: Crash Test Lab; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Day Camp: The Sound of Music; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Day Camp: Holiday Game Show Mania; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Day Camp: The Force of Magnetism; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Dec. 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.