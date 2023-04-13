Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Claudia Rankine Poetry Reading; 7 p.m., April 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Behind the Scenes Tour; 8:30-10:30 a.m., April 15, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $20.

Farmer's Market; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., April 15, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Pre-Concert Dinner; 5:30 p.m., April 15, Second Presbyterian Church, 313 N. East St., Bloomington; $30.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Chelsea Handler: Little Big B*tch; 7:30 p.m., April 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW., Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $53.50+.

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., April 14, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Bandai One Piece Card Game Regional Tournament; 9 a.m.-9 p.m., April 15-16, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.

Peoria Rivermen Playoffs Round 1; 7:15 p.m., April 15, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

PUSH4ART; 4 p.m., April 19, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

CultureTalk with Nikky Finney and Ruth Nicole Brown; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Spurlock Museum, Knight Auditorium, 600 S. Gregory St., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., April 13 and 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W., Front St., Bloomington.

Boris & The Joy, Hannah Rose and The Sweet Nothings, James Montjoy; 8-11 p.m., April 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Press Play/Big Machine Tributes, Kill The Martian; 7:45-11:30 p.m., April 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Tad Robinson ft. Kilborn Alley; 8 p.m., April 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Inspiring Influences; 7:30 p.m., April 15, Second Presbyterian Church, 313 N. East St., Bloomington; $5-$21.

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Formidable Foe, Isaac Rudd; 8-11 p.m., April 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Rare Element; 8 p.m., April 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Straight White Teeth, Brandon Brown, The Green Embers; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., April 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The Goddamn Gallows, IV and The Strange Band, Soy City Stranglers, Jake Rebman; 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., April 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $20.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., April 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Birds of a Feather, Dub Unlimited Soundsystem; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., April 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective; 5 p.m., April 13, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour; 6:30 p.m., April 14, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $34+.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Empire Wild; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 15, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$50.

UI Women's Glee Club Annual Mom's Weekend Concert; 2 p.m., April 15, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Black Chorus Annual Mom's Day Concert; 7:30 p.m., April 15, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

Rochelle Sennet, Piano; 7:30 p.m., April 18, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

John Mellencamp; 8 p.m., April 19, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $49.50+.

Krannert Uncorked; 5 p.m., April 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Tiny Beautiful Things; 7:30 p.m., April 13-15 and 2 p.m., April 15, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Illinois Wesleyan School of Theatre Arts Presents Faculty Choreographed Dance Concert; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 13-16, Jerome Mirza Theatre, 2 Ames Plaza East, Bloomington.

Paint; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change; 7 p.m., April 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

All Things Equal The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.

Central Illinois

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, through April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Krannert Center at the Virginia: Lyric Theatre at Illinois Presents City of Angels; 7:30 p.m., April 13-15 and 1:30 p.m., April 15, Virginia THeatre, 203 W. Park Ave., Champaign; $10-$35.

Mark Morris Dance Group And Music Ensemble: The Look of Love; 7:30 p.m., April 14-15, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

World Ballet Series: Cinderella; 7 p.m., April 15, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43+.

Coriolanus; 7:30 p.m., April 15-22 and 2 p.m., April 22, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

ECK: Feelings (Pickup); 9 a.m., April 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-5.

PLG: Feelings; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., April 13; 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., April 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.

Daisy Girl Scout Programs: Roller Coaster Workshop; 9-10:30 a.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorers: Feelings; 9-10 a.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 4-5.

Brownie Girl Couts Program: Race Car Design Workshop; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Art Around You: Student Annual Exhibition; 1-4 p.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 7-10.

Junior Girl Scout Program: Paddle Boat Workshop; 1-2:30 p.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Feelings (Members Only); 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., April 17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 2-4.