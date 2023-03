Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

65th Annual Mennonite Relief Sale; 6 a.m.-1 p.m., March 18, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

2023 Guns & Hoses; 6 p.m., March 18, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $11; doors open at 4 p.m.

Bloomington Indoor Farmer's Market; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., March 18, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie Bingo; 7-11 p.m., March 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., March 17, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Whiskey City Revolution Demolition Derby; 6 p.m., March 17-18, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $24+.

Lifeguard Certification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., March 18-19, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135-$375.

The Price is Right Live!; 7:30 p.m., March 21, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $32.50+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Influence, Pharohound, Kahos Ordinance, Ciraxis; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Lonestar; 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 17, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.

Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes; 8 p.m., March 17, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20; 18+.

R&B Friday w/ DJ Love; 8 p.m., March 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Subflexerz Presents: Infekt, Severe, Lost Scout, Banx, Emnicety, Yasuken, Deeznico; 8 p.m.-1 a.m., March 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $30; 21+.

Lateralus: A Tribute to Tool; 8 p.m., March 18, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18; 18+.

The Gregg Brown Band and Friends, Sanddance, Sick Slip; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Jon Dell, Tyjon Charlie; 9:30-11:30 p.m., March 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Open Stage w/ Maestro; 8 p.m., March 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Fozzy with GFM, Seventh Day Slumber; 6:30 p.m., March 23, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $28-$225; 18+.

Savanna Chestnut, Chloe Alexander, Ashley Helvie; 8-11 p.m., Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Styx; 7:30 p.m., March 16, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $49.50+.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Cherish The Ladies; 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 18, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$50.

Indigo Girls; 7:30 p.m., March 19, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $44+.

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., March 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Extra Ordinary; 7 p.m., March 16-17; 10 p.m., March 17, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella; 7 p.m., March 17-18; 2:30 p.m., March 19; Community Players Theater, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $10-$20.

The Banshees of Inisherin; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 18-19, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Lost King; 7 p.m., March 23, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

School Performance: Cenicienta - A Bilingual Cinderall Story; 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., March 21-24, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family STEAM Challenge: Leprechaun Catchers; 6-8 p.m., March 17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Spring! (members only); 9-10 a.m., and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., March 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

ECK: Spring! (pickup); 9 a.m., March 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Spring!; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., March 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.