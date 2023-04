Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

April First Friday; 5-8 p.m., April 7, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Eggs on the Square; 9-11 a.m., April 8, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Easter Bunny Photos; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Easter Brunch; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 9, DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie Bingo; 7-11 p.m., April 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Jo Koy World Tour; 8 p.m., April 6, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $46.50+.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers; 7:15 p.m., April 7-8, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $15+.

Chelsea Handler: Little Big B*tch; 7:30 p.m., April 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW., Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $53.50+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Karaoke w/ Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., April 6 and 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W., Front St., Bloomington.

Spencer Crandall; 8 p.m., April 6, The Castle Theater, 209 W. Washington St., Bloomington; $15; 18+.

Camp Culture, Norobot, Dirt Reynolds; 8-11 p.m., April 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Emma Peridot, Alex Jordine; 6-8 p.m., April 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.

Django Knight; 8 p.m., April 7, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Jonah Leatherman, Judson Clairborne, Micah Schnabel w/ Vanessa Speckman; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., April 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Crisis Actor, Coronary, Sunny Disposition, Maestro Jones; 5-8 p.m., April 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Backyard Tire Fire with Matthew Curry; 8 p.m., April 8, The Castle Theater, 209 W. Washington St., Bloomington; $20; 18+.

Tim (Magic Man) Barnes; 8 p.m., April 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Spring Awakening w/ Dax Exotic, AM, Lo-Ki, Jersey Meg, Sane 2X, Quay N Gee, Glo The Female Voice; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., April 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Old Time Music Jam Session; 5-7 p.m., April 11, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The Daisy Chains; 8 p.m., April 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Boris & The Joy, Hannah Rose and The Sweet Nothings, James Montjoy; 8-11 p.m., April 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Ledisi; 7:30 p.m., April 6, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Illinois Wind Symphony with the Lake Zurich High School Wind Ensemble; 7:30 p.m, Apri 6, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Krannert Uncorked; 5 p.m., April 6, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Sinfonia Da Camera Season Finale: Mahler's Fourth Symphony; 7:30 p.m., April 8, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$40.

ZZ Top; 7:30 p.m., April 10, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43.50+.

Krannert Uncorked with The Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective; 5 p.m., April 13, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Tiny Beautiful Things; 7:30 p.m., April 6-8 and 13-14, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; $7-$17.

Paint; 7 p.m., April 6-9 and 12; 3 p.m., April 8-9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Smoking Causes Coughing!; 10 p.m., April 7, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Illinois Wesleyan School of Theatre Arts Presents Faculty Choreographed Dance Concert; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 12-16, Jerome Mirza Theatre, 2 Ames Plaza East, Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, through April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Anastasia; 7:30 p.m., April 11-12, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39+.

Krannert Center at the Virginia: Lyric Theatre at Illinois Presents City of Angels; 7:30 p.m., April 13-15 and 1:30 p.m., April 15, Virginia THeatre, 203 W. Park Ave., Champaign; $10-$35.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Ages 5-9): Power of Wind; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 6-7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSp (Ages 9-13): Cold-Blooded Creatures; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 6-7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Energy; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: Inspiration: eARTh!; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 10, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Bloomington; K-5 students.

ECK: Feelings (Pickup); 9 a.m., April 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Bloomington; Ages 2-5.

PLG: Feelings; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., April 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Bloomington; Ages 2-4.