Check out our roundup of the latest special events, music, theater, nightlife and kids events.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Drag Bingo Fundraiser; 3-5 p.m., April 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Party for the Planet - Recycled Art Sculpture Contest; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Party for the Planet - Earth Day at the Zoo; 12-3 p.m., April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Twin City Trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m., April 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Pinball Tournament; 7-10 p.m., April 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15 entry.

Central Illinois

Dance For People With Parkinson's; 10 a.m., April 21, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Exodus; 6 p.m., April 21-23, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.

Peoria Rivermen playoffs round 2; 7:15 p.m., April 21, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $16+.

Lifeguard Recertification Class; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 22, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $135.

Katt Williams: 2023 and Me Tour; 8 p.m., April 22, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $59+.

Krannert Center Tour; 3 p.m., April 22, Lobby at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Good Trip Tour: Wiz Khalifa, Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke DZA and Chevy Woods; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $45-$99.

Karaoke w/Joel Johnson; 8 p.m., April 20 and 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W., Front St., Bloomington.

Birds of a Feather, Dub Unlimited Soundsystem; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., April 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

R&B Friday w/DJ Love; 8 p.m., April 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Daikaiju, Brandon Cattle with The Branding Irons, Go! Tsunami, Masseter; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Franky & The Plexicats; 8-11 p.m., April 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Pentagram String Band, Abraham and The Old Gods, Bury Thy Wicked, TBA; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Eyehategod, Goatwhore, False Negative, Of Chains; 8 p.m.-12a.m., April 24, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $25.

Open Stage w/Maestro; 8 p.m., April 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Left For Dead Tour w/The Almas and Reign of Z, Bob Fleming and The Cambria Iron, Roxy Lane; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., April 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Logan McKeighhen, Chloe Alexander, Ryan Edward Wolf; 8-11 p.m., April 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked; 5 p.m., April 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Wind Orchestra and Hindsley Symphonic Band; 7:30 p.m., April 21, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra: A Festival of Rhythm; 7:30 p.m., April 22, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$40.

Krannert Center Debut Artist: Esther Lee, Piano; 3 p.m., April 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center (Salon-Style), 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$90.

Cheap Trick; 8 p.m., April 25, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Denise Djokic and Friends; 7:30 p.m., April 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Concert Band; 7:30 p.m., April 26, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Band III; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Studio Theatre, at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Brahms Effect; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Krannert Uncorked with Robin and The Toad; 5 p.m., April 27, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

UHF; 7 p.m., April 20 and 22; 3 p.m., April 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

All Things Equal The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.

Leonor Will Never Die; 7 p.m., April 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Sunday*; 10 p.m., April 21, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Dreamworks' Madagascar The Musical; 7-9 p.m., April 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $45-$71.

A Fistful of Dollars; 7 p.m., April 22-23 and 3 p.m., April 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

World Ballet Series: Cinderella; 7-9 p.m., April 25, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $61-$76.

Central Illinois

Pump Boys & Dinettes; 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, through April 30, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $30.

Aerfire Showcase; 6:30 p.m., April 22, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $18-$22.

Vermillion Players Presents "Beer for Breakfast"; 7-9 p.m., April 21-22 and 2-4 p.m., April 23, Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.

Coriolanus; 7:30 p.m., April 20-April 22 and 2 p.m., April 22, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

For Kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night: Full Moon; 6-8 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5.

ISO Concert for Kids Bon Voyage! A Musical Journey to Paris; 10 a.m., April 27, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $7 per person.