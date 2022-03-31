Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Secrets of the David Davis Mansion; 1-3 p.m., April 2, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; RSVP required.

Central Illinois

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., April 4, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; doors open at 5 p.m.; $3 admission, $2 per paddle.

Illinois Deer Classic; 2-8 p.m., April 1 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m., April 3, the Exhibit Halls, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10 per person, children 10-15 $5 and children 9 and under are free.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; 7:15 p.m., April 2, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 3:15 p.m., April 3, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Long & Winding Road: Music of John, Paul George & Ringo; 7 p.m., April 3, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Robert 'Lefty Preacher' Sampson; 8 p.m., April 1, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; 21+; $10.

Chip McNeill Quartet; 8-11 p.m., April 2, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; 21+; $10.

Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 7-10 p.m., April 6, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

OpenMicShop; 7-11:30 p.m., March 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Totally Rad Art Show; 7-10 p.m., April 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; live music.

False Negative, Disorganizer, Shroud; 7:30-10 p.m., April 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Cloud Cruiser, The Recombinants, Lark's Tongue; 8:30-11 p.m., April 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked: UI Concert Jazz Band; 5 p.m., March 31, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Women's Glee Club Mom's Day Concert; 2 p.m., April 2, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Black Chorus Mom's Day Concert; 7:30 p.m., April 2, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $15.

Dessert and Conversation: The Marriage of Figaro; 6:15 p.m., April 5, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

The Marriage of Figaro; 7:30 p.m., April 5 & 7 and 2 p.m., April 9, The Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Krannert Uncorked: UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 7, The Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Whiskey Myers; 8 p.m., April 5, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022; 6:30 p.m., April 7, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo; 7:30 p.m., April 7, The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $34-$61.

A Shayna Maidel; 7:30 p.m., April 1-2, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; General admission $17, $15 military and senior, and $7 student.

Strawberry Mansion; 7 p.m., March 31 & April 2 and 10:30 p.m., April 1, The Castle Theatre, 209 North St., Normal.

The Godfather; 7 p.m., April 1 & 3 and 2 p.m., April 2, The Castle Theatre, 209 North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Live from the Barn, It's The 70's!; 5:30-9:30 p.m. or Sundays 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through April 10, The Barn III: Conklin Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

The Neverland; 7:30 p.m., April 7, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Goodbye Cruel World; 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m., April 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free; donations accepted for DJ.

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

STEAM Challenge Workshop - Water Runoff; 6-8 p.m., April 1, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $36 members, $41 non-members.

Home School Programs: Color & Light; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 5-8; $15 members, $20, non-members.

Home School Programs: Water Treatment Plant Exploration; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7-8, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 9-13; $15 members, $20 non-members.

Central Illinois

Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour; 2 p.m., April 2, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $28+.

