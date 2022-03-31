 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

  • 0

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Secrets of the David Davis Mansion; 1-3 p.m., April 2, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; RSVP required.

Central Illinois

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., April 4, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; doors open at 5 p.m.; $3 admission, $2 per paddle.  

Illinois Deer Classic; 2-8 p.m., April 1 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m., April 3, the Exhibit Halls, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10 per person, children 10-15 $5 and children 9 and under are free.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; 7:15 p.m., April 2, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 3:15 p.m., April 3, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Long & Winding Road: Music of John, Paul George & Ringo; 7 p.m., April 3, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Robert 'Lefty Preacher' Sampson; 8 p.m., April 1, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; 21+; $10.

Chip McNeill Quartet; 8-11 p.m., April 2, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; 21+; $10.

Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 7-10 p.m., April 6, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

OpenMicShop; 7-11:30 p.m., March 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Totally Rad Art Show; 7-10 p.m., April 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; live music.

False Negative, Disorganizer, Shroud; 7:30-10 p.m., April 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Cloud Cruiser, The Recombinants, Lark's Tongue; 8:30-11 p.m., April 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked: UI Concert Jazz Band; 5 p.m., March 31, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Women's Glee Club Mom's Day Concert; 2 p.m., April 2, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Black Chorus Mom's Day Concert; 7:30 p.m., April 2, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $15.

Dessert and Conversation: The Marriage of Figaro; 6:15 p.m., April 5, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

The Marriage of Figaro; 7:30 p.m., April 5 & 7 and 2 p.m., April 9, The Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Krannert Uncorked: UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 7, The Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Whiskey Myers; 8 p.m., April 5, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022; 6:30 p.m., April 7, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo; 7:30 p.m., April 7, The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $34-$61.

A Shayna Maidel; 7:30 p.m., April 1-2, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; General admission $17, $15 military and senior, and $7 student.

Strawberry Mansion; 7 p.m., March 31 & April 2 and 10:30 p.m., April 1, The Castle Theatre, 209 North St., Normal.

The Godfather; 7 p.m., April 1 & 3 and 2 p.m., April 2, The Castle Theatre, 209 North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois 

Live from the Barn, It's The 70's!; 5:30-9:30 p.m. or Sundays 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through April 10, The Barn III: Conklin Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+. 

The Neverland; 7:30 p.m., April 7, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Goodbye Cruel World; 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m., April 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free; donations accepted for DJ.

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

STEAM Challenge Workshop - Water Runoff; 6-8 p.m., April 1, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $36 members, $41 non-members.

Home School Programs: Color & Light; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 5-8; $15 members, $20, non-members.

Home School Programs: Water Treatment Plant Exploration; 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7-8, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 9-13; $15 members, $20 non-members.

Central Illinois

Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour; 2 p.m., April 2, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $28+.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five incredible films and series coming to Netflix this April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News