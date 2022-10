Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

FlatCon Game Faire; 2 p.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 7, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

BOOgala; 5-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, 200 W. Front St., Downtown Bloomington.

Team Logan Fundraiser; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 8, Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant, 3002 Gill St., Bloomington.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Zoovies Night!; 7-9 p.m., Oct. 8, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Twin City Trivia; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Oct. 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Trivia Night Fundraiser; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

CareerSpark 2022; Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Oct. 7-8, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury.

K of C fish fry; 5-7 p.m., Oct. 7, K of C Hall, 7403 N. Radnor Road, Peoria.

Chris D'Elia; 8 p.m., Oct. 7, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Group Fitness Launch - Fall 2022; 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Softball/Baseball Strength & Conditioning Camp; 12-1 p.m., Oct. 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; Ages 8-16; $60 for members; $70 for non-members.

Family Fest Benefit and Auction for the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka, October 8th.; 4-8 p.m.; Oct. 8, Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 217-221 W. Robinson St., Goodfield.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; Oct. 11, 200 Stahlhut Drive, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Bongzilla, Twin Wizard, Master Bastard; 8-11:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $12.

Riot Ten with special guest Jiqui; 8:30 p.m., Oct. 6, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $19-$28.

Tiempo Libre; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington: $10.

Chloe Alexander's Showcase; 8 p.m., Oct. 7, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The SteelDrivers; 8 p.m., Oct. 7, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25-$45.

Church of Cash; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $22-$49.

U of I Jazz Orchestra; 8 p.m., Oct. 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Burnt Toast, Owls and Other Animals, Regina Miller & TBA; 8-11:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Smells Like Nirvana; 8 p.m., Oct. 8, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Maddie & Tae with special guest Sacha; 8 p.m., Oct. 13, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked with Saori Kataoka, Trumpet and Samir Golescu, Piano; 5 p.m., Oct. 6, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

WCHS Choirs Fall Concert; 7-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wimor Road, Washington; free admission.

UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Janet Durham; 7 p.m., Oct. 7; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

Hindsley Symphonic Band and Illinois Wind Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Alfredo Rodriguez Trio; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 7 and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Studio Theatre, Club-style at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$25.

Jupiter String Quartet; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$25.

Joe Satriani; 8 p.m., Oct. 13, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $41+.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

House; 7 p.m., Oct. 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Blue Whiskey Ind. Film Festival: Best of Fest; 7 p.m., Oct. 7-9 and 3 p.m., Oct. 8-9, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Troll Hunter; 10:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Tucker & Dale vs Evil; 10:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Host; 7 p.m., Oct. 12, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Lost Boys; 7 p.m., Oct. 13, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

A Party to Murder; through Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

Springfield Ballet - Little Mermaid; 7-9 p.m., Oct. 8-9, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $23-$43.

School Performance: David Gonzalez: The Boy Who Could Sing Pictures (KCYS); 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Oct. 12-13, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10.

October Dance; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15; live stream Oct. 12; Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Oct. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Gong Karaoke; 8 p.m., Oct. 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Age 5-9): Science Magic Tricks; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 6-7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Ages 9-13) Dynamic Planet; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 6-7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Pumpkin Patch; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 7, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Day Camp: Pumpkin Chuckin'; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 10, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; K-5.

ECK: Halloween Fun (Pickup); 9 a.m., Oct. 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Collisions; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Halloween Fun; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Oct. 13, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; ages 2-4.