 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

  • 0
Normal Theater

The historic Normal Theater is a popular entertainment venue. 

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

The Best of Queen & Journey - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 22, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $6-$66.

Central Illinois

Peoria Rivermen vs. Pensacola; 7:15 p.m., April 15, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $12+.

KCSA Push4Art; 5 p.m., April 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night; 9 p.m., April 15, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.

Gimme Gimme Disco; 8 p.m., April 21, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17.

Jive Bag; 8 p.m., April 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Peoria Rhythm Kings; 8 p.m., April 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., April 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Old Wolves & Dead, Dead Swans; 8-11 p.m., April 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Necro Signatures, Rig Time, Baltic to Boardwalk; 7-10 p.m., April 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Knutilla Fest and 35 & Still Alive!; 10 p.m.-1 a.m., April 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5 at door.

Style in Stereo; 8-10:30 p.m., April 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked: UI McNeill Combo; 5 p.m., April 14, Stage 5 at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Alchemy of Change - A Parable Becoming; 7:30 p.m., April 14, Tryon Festival Theatre at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free-$50.

Sinfonia Da Camera; 7:30 p.m., April 16, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $12-$104.

UI University Band; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Amir Elsaffar's Rivers of Sound Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Celtic Woman; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43-$154.

UISO Chamber Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 20, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Krannert Uncorked: UI Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 21, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

A Shayna Maidel; 7:30 p.m., April 14-15 and 17, 2 p.m., April 16, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; General admission $17, $15 military and senior, and $7 student.

Grease; 7 p.m., April 14 and 16, 3 p.m., April 17, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Mary Poppins; 7 p.m., April 15 and 17, 3 p.m., April 16, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Rocky Horror Picture Show; 10:30 p.m., April 15, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

2040; 7 p.m., April 19, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois 

Sweat; 7:30 p.m., April 15-22, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 200 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Physics Day - Weather; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 14, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night - Spring Bunny; 6-8 p.m., April 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Day Camp - Earth Day Celebration; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Childhood Program Kit - Earth Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Earth Day (Masks required); 4-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Earth Day (Masks optional); 6-7 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez's documentary to open Tribeca Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News