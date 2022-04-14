Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
The Best of Queen & Journey - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 22, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $6-$66.
Central Illinois
Peoria Rivermen vs. Pensacola; 7:15 p.m., April 15, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $12+.
KCSA Push4Art; 5 p.m., April 20, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night; 9 p.m., April 15, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.
Gimme Gimme Disco; 8 p.m., April 21, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17.
Jive Bag; 8 p.m., April 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Peoria Rhythm Kings; 8 p.m., April 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., April 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Old Wolves & Dead, Dead Swans; 8-11 p.m., April 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
Necro Signatures, Rig Time, Baltic to Boardwalk; 7-10 p.m., April 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
Knutilla Fest and 35 & Still Alive!; 10 p.m.-1 a.m., April 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5 at door.
Style in Stereo; 8-10:30 p.m., April 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked: UI McNeill Combo; 5 p.m., April 14, Stage 5 at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
The Alchemy of Change - A Parable Becoming; 7:30 p.m., April 14, Tryon Festival Theatre at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free-$50.
Sinfonia Da Camera; 7:30 p.m., April 16, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $12-$104.
UI University Band; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Amir Elsaffar's Rivers of Sound Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.
Celtic Woman; 7:30 p.m., April 19, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $43-$154.
UISO Chamber Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 20, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Krannert Uncorked: UI Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 21, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
A Shayna Maidel; 7:30 p.m., April 14-15 and 17, 2 p.m., April 16, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; General admission $17, $15 military and senior, and $7 student.
Grease; 7 p.m., April 14 and 16, 3 p.m., April 17, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Mary Poppins; 7 p.m., April 15 and 17, 3 p.m., April 16, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Rocky Horror Picture Show; 10:30 p.m., April 15, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
2040; 7 p.m., April 19, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Sweat; 7:30 p.m., April 15-22, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 200 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.
Nightlife
Bloomington-Normal
Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 19, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Physics Day - Weather; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 14, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Family Paint Night - Spring Bunny; 6-8 p.m., April 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Day Camp - Earth Day Celebration; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Early Childhood Program Kit - Earth Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Earth Day (Masks required); 4-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Earth Day (Masks optional); 6-7 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
