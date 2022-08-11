Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington-Normal Pride Fest 2022; 4-11 p.m., Aug. 13, 300 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Soul Food Sunday w/ A-Z Catering; 12-6 p.m., Aug. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 15, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Central Illinois
Basketball Development Camp (Co-ed Ages 8-13); 12-2 p.m., Aug. 13, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $60 for members, $70 for non-members.
Ignite Peoria 2022; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 13, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.
VFW Auxiliary Lunch; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 17-20, The Fairbury Fairgrounds; serving pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
John Mulaney: From Scratch; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Aug. 17, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $54+.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
The Goddamn Gallows, Rebelmatic, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St, Bloomington; $15.
Chip McNeill Quintet; 8 p.m., Aug. 12, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Ryan Byfield & The Nucleii; 8 p.m., Aug. 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Karaoke Gong Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Five Points Fridays; 5-9 p.m., Aug. 12, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, roots, rag, rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug.13, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.
Eric Gordon Birthday Bash Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; 7 p.m., Aug. 11-14 and 17; 3 p.m., Aug. 13-14, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Everybody Loves Opal; 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, July 7-Aug. 14, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Family Paint Night: Beach Wave Sunset; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 11, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Family STEAM Challenge: Erosion; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 12, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
