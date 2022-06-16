Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Neighborhood Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 16, Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal.
Thursday Night Fish Fry w/ Uncle Tony; 8 p.m., June 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St. Bloomington.
Lavender & Lemons: A Tour of Kitchens & More!; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, throughout Bloomington-Normal; $20 per person.
2022 Juneteenth Celebration in the City; 12-6 p.m., June 18, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Bloomington Ice Center - Luau Beach Party Open Skate; 1:30-3 p.m.; June 18, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.
Royal Princess Coronation; 2-4 p.m., June 18, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; $17.50+.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 20, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Central Illinois
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., June 18, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury.
Indie Author Book Expo; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, Peoria Civic Center Meeting Rooms, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.
The Fairbury Freedom Festival; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, Marsh Park, Fairbury.
American Red Cross Blood Drive; 12:30-6:30 p.m., June 20, Community Room at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
Tazewell & Peoria County Republican's Lincoln Day Dinner; 5:30 p.m., June 20, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $75 per person.
Pontiac Kiwanis 100th Anniversary; 6-9 p.m., June 24, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Franklin Park Concert Series; 7 p.m., June 16, Franklin Park, 302 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.
Cancerslug, Soy City Stranglers & Special Guest TBA; 7-10:30 p.m., June 16, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock; 6:00 pm, June 17, Shooters Lounge, 503 N. Prospect, Bloomington, IL
Lets Tripp Chicago Jazz; 8 p.m., June 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock, 6 p.m., June 18, Casper Brewing, 3807 Ballybunion, Bloomington.
Gemini Birthday Party: B+N Project Band, DJ Gilly; 7 p.m., June 18, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Clownvis Presley, Health Thornton, Matt Miller; 7:30-10:30 p.m., June 18, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Charles Tiner; 8 p.m., June 18, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Nonpoint; 7 p.m., June 22, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Taters Tours; 8 p.m., June 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Franklin Park Concert Series; 7 p.m., June 23, Franklin Park, 302 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Central Illinois
Ron Devore; 7 p.m., June 17, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
James Herr; acoustic folk rock; 6:30-9 p.m., June 18, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.
Illinois Bach Academy: St. Matthew Passion; 7:30 p.m., June 18, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$20.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
The Campout; 7:30 p.m., June 16-18 and 23; 2 p.m., June 19, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Encanto; 7 p.m., June 16; 3 p.m., June 18-19, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Stay Prayed Up; 7 p.m., June 17, 19, 23; 3 p.m., June 18-19, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Young at Heartland Showcase; 7:30 p.m., June 22, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Camp Discovery: Upcycled Art; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 16-17, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Illinois Master Gardeners - How Plants Grow; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 16, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., June 20, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Early Childhood Program Kit: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Pickup Begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., June 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Masks Required); 4-5 p.m., June 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Masks Optional); 6-7 p.m., June 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Norma.
