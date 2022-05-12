Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m.; May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
Man of The Shroud Exhibit; 5-8 p.m., May 13; 2-4 p.m. & 5-8 p.m., May 14; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 15; Holy Trinity Church, 16 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; free.
Normal Lions Club Quarterly Food Drive; 10-11:30 a.m., May 14, Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Free Family Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 14, Tipton Park, 2291 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; Sponsored by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.
Soul Food Sunday; 2-6 p.m., May 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 6-9:15 p.m.; May 19, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal
Happy Tails 2022; through May 21, Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal.
Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., May-October, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission.
Central Illinois
VFW Auxiliary 9789 Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., May 14, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury
Randy Berardi Retirement Celebration; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Open House; 7:30-8 p.m., farewell performance, May 17, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield.
My Name is NOT Mom; 7 p.m., May 19, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
IRATION - Zen Island Tour; 6:30 p.m., May 12, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30-$75.
Joseph Huber w/ Jordan Joyes; 7:30-10:30 p.m., May 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.
Wage War; 7 p.m., May 13, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24.
Pelafina, Bottom Bracket, Formidable Foe, Wet Tail; 7-10:30 p.m., May 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
American Journey - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., May 13, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $5-$63.
The Good Times Night Out w/ DJ Bossross; 8 p.m., May 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Sound of Illinois 80th Anniversary Spring Show; 2 and 7 p.m., May 14, Astorth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College.
Phase One; 7 p.m., May 14, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
Soft Spoken; 8 p.m., May 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
High Tone Son Of A Bitch, Rings, TBA; 8:30-11 p.m., May 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.
Valerie June; 8 p.m., May 16, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35-$40.
Elton & Billy - The Tribute; 8 p.m., May 19, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.
Central Illinois
Five Points Friday; 5-9 p.m., May 13, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, rock; 6:30-9:00pm, May 14, PK UnKorked, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.
NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Acoustic Tour; 7 p.m., May 14, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.
Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Clue On Stage; 7 p.m., May 13-14, 2:30 p.m., May 15, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Matilda the Musical - Kids Auditions; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 14 and 6:30-11 p.m., May 16-18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Central Illinois Ballet 10 Year Anniversary Gala; 6-10 p.m., May 14, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $20 performance only; $45 with cocktail hour; Everything $75; Livestream for $10.
Nightlife
Bloomington-Normal
Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., May 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Family Paint Night: Sunset Aspens; 6-8 p.m., May 12, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Early Childhood Program Kit: Kites (Pickup Begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Kites (Masks Required); 4-5 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Kites (Masks Optional); 6-7 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
