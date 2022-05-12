 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m.; May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Man of The Shroud Exhibit; 5-8 p.m., May 13; 2-4 p.m. & 5-8 p.m., May 14; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 15; Holy Trinity Church, 16 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; free.

Normal Lions Club Quarterly Food Drive; 10-11:30 a.m., May 14, Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Free Family Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 14, Tipton Park, 2291 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; Sponsored by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Soul Food Sunday; 2-6 p.m., May 15, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 6-9:15 p.m.; May 19, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal

Happy Tails 2022; through May 21, Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., May-October, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission.

Central Illinois

VFW Auxiliary 9789 Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., May 14, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury

Randy Berardi Retirement Celebration; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Open House; 7:30-8 p.m., farewell performance, May 17, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. 

My Name is NOT Mom; 7 p.m., May 19, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

IRATION - Zen Island Tour; 6:30 p.m., May 12, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30-$75.

Joseph Huber w/ Jordan Joyes; 7:30-10:30 p.m., May 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Wage War; 7 p.m., May 13, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24.

Pelafina, Bottom Bracket, Formidable Foe, Wet Tail; 7-10:30 p.m., May 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

American Journey - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., May 13, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $5-$63.

The Good Times Night Out w/ DJ Bossross; 8 p.m., May 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Sound of Illinois 80th Anniversary Spring Show; 2 and 7 p.m., May 14, Astorth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. 

Phase One; 7 p.m., May 14, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20. 

Soft Spoken; 8 p.m., May 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

High Tone Son Of A Bitch, Rings, TBA; 8:30-11 p.m., May 15, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.

Valerie June; 8 p.m., May 16, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $35-$40.

Elton & Billy - The Tribute; 8 p.m., May 19, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.

Central Illinois

Five Points Friday; 5-9 p.m., May 13, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, rock; 6:30-9:00pm, May 14, PK UnKorked, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Into the Mystery Acoustic Tour; 7 p.m., May 14, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Clue On Stage; 7 p.m., May 13-14, 2:30 p.m., May 15, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Matilda the Musical - Kids Auditions; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 14 and 6:30-11 p.m., May 16-18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Central Illinois 

Central Illinois Ballet 10 Year Anniversary Gala; 6-10 p.m., May 14, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $20 performance only; $45 with cocktail hour; Everything $75; Livestream for $10.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., May 17, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night: Sunset Aspens; 6-8 p.m., May 12, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Early Childhood Program Kit: Kites (Pickup Begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Kites (Masks Required); 4-5 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Kites (Masks Optional); 6-7 p.m., May 19, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

