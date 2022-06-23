Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Thursday Night Fish Fry w/ Uncle Tony; 8 p.m., June 23, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Book Signing with Andrew Snorton; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 25, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Soul Food Sunday; 2-6 p.m., June 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
MWPL: FC Diablos vs Chicago House AC; 6:45-9 p.m.; June 26, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 27, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Pontiac Kiwanis 100th Anniversary; 6-9 p.m., June 24, The Eagle Performing Arts and Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.
Dance for People with Parkinson's; 9:30 a.m., June 24, Online only event via Zoom; registration required; Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Lexington Garden Walk; 9 a.m.-noon; June 25, 329 W. Main St., 329 W. Main St., Lexington.
Fish Fry and Bake Sale; 4-6:30 p.m., June 25, St. John Lutheran Church, 400 N. Jefferson St., Washburn.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Franklin Park Concert Series; 7 p.m., June 23, Franklin Park, 302 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Make Music Normal; 5-10 p.m., June 24 and 1-10 p.m., June 25, Uptown Normal.
Prince Night; 8 p.m., June 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Saturdays on the Square: Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap; 7 p.m., June 25, downtown Bloomington; free.
Jim & Tommy; 7 p.m., June 24, Crafted, Bloomington.
Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes; 8 p.m., June 25, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Summer Concerts at Broadview Mansion!; 4-6 p.m.; June 26, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal.
Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., June 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Nightlife
Bloomington-Normal
OpenMicShop; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., June 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., June 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Grease; June 24-July 2, Connie Link Amphitheater, Normal.
High School Summer Theatre 50th Anniversary Celebration; 5 p.m., June 25, Underwood Park Brander Shelter, Normal.
MIOpera presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music; 7-9:30 p.m.; June 25, Astroth Community Education Center, Normal; $20.
The Campout; 7:30 p.m., June 23-25 and 2 p.m., June 25, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Stay Prayed Up; 7 p.m., June 23 & 26; 3 p.m., June 26, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
The Sandlot; 7 p.m., June 30, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Early Childhood Program Kit: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Pickup Begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., June 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Masks Required); 4-5 p.m., June 23 and 9-10 a.m., June 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom (Masks Optional); 6-7 p.m., June 23 and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., June 24, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Early Explorers: Chicka Chicka Boom Boom; 9-10:30 a.m., June 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Pre-School Camp: Nature Exploration; 9:30-11:30 a.m., June 27-28, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Illinois Master Gardeners - What's Inside a Tree; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 30, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
