CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Holiday Pool Opening for Summer; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; May 28, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., May-October, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission.

Central Illinois

Downs Village Market; 4-6 p.m., June 1-Sept. 28, 103 W. Franklin St., Downs.

Love for Local Market at Hesed House; 4-8 p.m.; June 2, Hesed House, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Saving Abel; 7:30 p.m., May 26, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

The Trumpet of Jazz Man Tito Carillo; 8 p.m., May 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Dexter O'Neal and the Funk Yard; 7 p.m., May 28, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25-$30.

The Smokers Blues Band; 8 p.m., May 28, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Asleep at the Wheel; 8 p.m., June 1, Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30-$40.

Central Illinois

John Meredith; 6:30-9:00 p.m., May 28, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

A Romantic Finale - Presented by Heartland Festival Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., May 28, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $50 adults; $10 student/child.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Campout Pay What You Can Preview; 7:30 p.m., June 2, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. 

Central Illinois 

An Officer and A Gentleman; 7:30 p.m., May 31-June 1, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $35+. 

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., May 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night: Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Scene; 6-8 p.m., June 2, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

