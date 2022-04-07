Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Spring Festival and Egg Hunt; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., April 9, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; free.

Secrets of the David Davis Mansion; 2:30-4:30 p.m., April 9, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington.

Guns & Hoses Hockey; 6 p.m., April 9, The Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; Doors open at 4 p.m.; General Admission $11.

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., April 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person; no reservations required; meet at Zoo entrance.

Central Illinois

Dance for People with Parkinson's; 9:30 a.m., April 8, Krannert Center via Zoom; online event only; free.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m., April 8, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10+.

2022 UPA War of the Demigods Powerlifting Championship; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 9, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $10 admission.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Denise LaGrassa Group; 8 p.m., April 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes - Happy Birthday; 8 p.m., April 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Hairbanger's Ball; 8:30 p.m., April 8, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12.

TyJon (The Unemployed Architects); 8-11 p.m., April 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Chuck's Papas, Kangaroo Court, Great Value Jesus; 7:30-10:30 p.m., April 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Bristle, Norobot; 8:30-11 p.m., April 10, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Central Illinois

Jazz Series with Jive Bag & Dunlap High School; 3-6 p.m., April 10, Five Points Washington, 360 N Wilmor Road, Washington; Tickets $5.

Krannert Uncorked: UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 7, Stage 5 at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022; 6:30 p.m., April 7, The Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

Shinedown: The Revolution's Live Tour; 7 p.m., April 9, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50+.

New Awakenings I; A Spring Concert of reflection, hope and strength; 7:30 p.m., April 9, Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Etienne Charles: Carnival: The Sound of a People; 7:30 p.m., April 12, Foellinger Great Hall at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

UI Percussion Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., April 12, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Steel Band; 7:30 p.m., April 13, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Krannert Uncorked: UI McNeill Combo; 5 p.m., April 14, Stage 5 at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Alchemy of Change - A Parable Becoming; 7:30 p.m., April 14, Tryon Festival Theatre at the Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free-$50.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

A Shayna Maidel; 7:30 p.m., April 7-9 and April 14, 2 p.m., April 10, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal; General admission $17, $15 military and senior, and $7 student.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 7, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $34-$61.

Black Panther presented by ReggieCon@ISU; 7 p.m., April 8, The Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Let's Get Lost - A Jazz/On Screen Event; 7 p.m., April 9, The Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Drive My Car; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 10, The Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Live from the Barn, It's The 70's!; 5:30-9:30 p.m. or Sundays 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through April 10, The Barn III: Conklin Dinner Theatre, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

Peoria Ballet - Coppelia; April 9-10, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $20 for adults and $10 for children and students.

The Neverland; 7:30 p.m., April 7-8 and 13, 2 p.m., April 9, Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Home School Programs: Color & Light (5-8); 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Home School Programs: Water Treatment Plant Exploration (9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 7-8, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Ages 9-13; $15 members, $20 non-members.

Family Paint Night - Spring Bunny; 6-8 p.m., April 14, The Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Bunny's Birthday at the Zoo; 12-3 p.m., April 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; activities free with paid admission.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0