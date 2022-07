Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Craft Beer Bingo; through July 31, at participating craft breweries in Bloomington-Normal; 21+; raffle winners announced Aug. 7.

Thursday Night Fish Fry w/ Uncle Tony; 6 p.m., July 7 & 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Animal Enrichment Day; 12-3 p.m., July 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., July 9, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Soul Food Sunday; 12-6 p.m., July 10 , Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Holiday Pool - Bring A Friend to Swim Day; 12-6:30 p.m.; July 10, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington.

Tournament Night - Summer Edition! w/ Franky & The Plexicats, Sexicat; 8-11 p.m., July 10, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 11, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., July 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

ParkLands 5th Annual Bike Ride; 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; July 9, 699 N. Elm St., Lexington.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Denise La Grassa; 7:30-9:30 p.m., July 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Ryan Byfield & Nuclei; 8 p.m., July 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

The Friend Club Records Tour w/ Painted Light, Caterpillars, Chancla Fight Club and more; 9:30 p.m., July 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

New York Jazz Vocalist Brianna Thomas; 8 p.m., July 9, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Man-Eaters, False Negative, Chuck's Papas, Wet Tail; 6:30-10:30 p.m., July 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free show.

Nopoint, No Solution & TBA; 10 p.m.-1 a.m., July 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Open Stage - hosted by Taters Tours; 8 p.m., July 13, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Saturdays on the Square: Wedding Banned; 7 p.m., July 9, downtown Bloomington.

Carrie Nation and The Speakeasy, Nonlinear Field & TBA; 7-10:30 p.m., July 13, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Weedeater, Telekinetic Yeti, Witchpit, TBA; 7-10:30 p.m., July 14, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $20.

Japanese Breakfast; 7:30 p.m., July 14, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $40.

Central Illinois

Five Points Fridays; 5-9 p.m., July 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9 p.m., July 9, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

45th Anniversary Tribute to Elvis; 7 p.m., July 9, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; doors open at 6 p.m.; $30-$45.

Krannert Uncorked with The Duke of Elvintones and Afro LTA; 5 p.m., July 14, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 5:30-8:30 p.m., July 8 and 4-8 p.m., July 9-10, Bloomington-Normal.

Matilda The Musical: Preview Performance; 7:30 p.m., July 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Official Competition; 7 p.m., July 7-10 and 3 p.m., July 9-10, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Everybody Loves Opal; 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, July 7-Aug. 14, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

OpenMicShop; 7 p.m.-12 a.m., July 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Stupid Karaoke; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., July 12, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Illinois Master Gardeners - Worms and Composting; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 7, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Beginner Level Starry Night; 6-8 p.m., July 7, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family STEAM Challenge: Moonquake; 6-8 p.m., July 8, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Pre-School Camp: Color Science and Art; 9:30 a.m., July 11 to 11:30 a.m., July 12, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Childhood Program Kit: Under the Sea (Pickup Begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., July 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Under the Sea (Masks Required); 4-5 p.m., July 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Under the Sea (Masks Optional); 6-7 p.m., July 14, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.