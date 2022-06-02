Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Books to Benefit Book Sale; 4-8 p.m., June 2; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., June 3; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 4, Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; $10 entry Thursday; free admission Friday and Saturday.

Thursday Night Fish Fry w/ Uncle Tony; 8 p.m., June 2, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Holiday Pool - Family Float Night; 5-6:30 p.m.; June 3, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington

McLean County Sportsman Annual Free Fishing Derby; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., June 4, Miller Park, Bloomington; ages 5-12; must be accompanied by an adult.

Miller Park Zoo Birthday Party; 12-3 p.m., June 4, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; The Zoo turns 131.

Cogs & Corsets; June 4, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Champagne British Car Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Holiday Pool - Bring A Friend Day; 12-6:30 p.m.; June 5, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington.

MWPL: FC Diablos vs Dekalb County United; 6:45-9 p.m.; June 5, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington.

Soul Food Sunday; June 5, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St. Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., June 8, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., June 11, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission; theme blue, purple.

Central Illinois

Downs Village Market; 4-6 p.m., through Sept. 28, 103 W. Franklin St., Downs.

American Red Cross Blood Drive; 2-6:30 p.m., June 2, Community Room Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Love for Local Market at Hesed House; 4-8 p.m.; June 2, Hesed House, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth.

Rucker Chapel Memorial Day Service; 2-3:30 p.m.; June 5, Rucker Chapel, 17533 Ruckers Chapel Road., Wapella.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; June 7, Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln.

2022 Ford County Lincoln Day Dinner; 5 p.m., June 9, Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence IL Rte 54, Gibson City; $35 per person.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Unidos Cob Uvalde Benefit Concert; 6 p.m., June 2 - 12 a.m., June 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Chixdiggit!, Tightwire, Dusty Booze & The Baby Haters, Yap Trap; 7-10:30 p.m., June 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Frank Parker & Friends; 8 p.m., June 3, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Lavaborne, Airacobra, Leviticus, Vexing Hex - Metal Explosion; 7-10:15 p.m., June 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

The Pentagram String Band, Hannah Rose & The Sweet Nothings, Jake Rebman; 7-10 p.m June 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Jackyl; 7 p.m., June 5, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25.

Ryan Clark, Emily The Band, TBA; 7-10 p.m., June 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.

Taters Tours; 8 p.m., June 8, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Minsk, Black Cross Hotel, Night Mother; 8-11 p.m., June 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Central Illinois 

Ron and Cindy; 7 p.m., June 3; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9:00 p.m., June 4, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Campout; 7:30 p.m., June 2-4 and June 9-11, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

My Neighbor Totoro (Japanese with Subtitles); 7 p.m., June 2 and 2 p.m., June 5, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Lawrence of Arabia; 7 p.m., June 3-4, 1 p.m., June 4 and 6 p.m., June 5, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Central Illinois 

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show; 7:30 p.m., June 7, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $45-65.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night: Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Scene; 6-8 p.m., June 2, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Family STEAM Challenge: Origami in Space; 6-8 p.m., June 3, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Kinder Camp: Cardboard Creations; 9 a.m., June 6 - 12 p.m., June 10, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

