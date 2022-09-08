Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow; 8 p.m., Sept. 9, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20-$40.

MORE THAN PINK Walk; 9 a.m., Sept. 10, State Farm Corporate Campus South, Bloomington.

Cruise-In at the Mansion; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 10, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; $5 donation suggested.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-1:30 p.m.; Sept. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

BN Nuts Festival sponsored by BEER NUTS; 1-10 p.m.; Sept. 10, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Sept. 10, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Twilight Mini-Golf; 7-9 p.m., Sept. 10, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $7 per person.

9/11 Remembrance Motorcycle Run; Sept. 11; 1 p.m., showtime, departing between 2 and 3 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society, Bloomington.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 12, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 14, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person.

Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 15, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

37th Annual Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m., Sept. 9 and 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sept. 10, downtown Kenney.

Dominy Memorial Library “Author and Luncheon”; 12-1 p.m.; Sept. 10, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury.

Breathe with Chad Lawson; 12 p.m., Sept. 10, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Second City: Out of the House Party; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

The Great Dubois; 2 p.m., Sept. 11, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $18-$28.

Pilobolus: Big Five-Oh!; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$80.

15th Annual Five Points Washington Golf Outing; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 15, Pine Lakes Golf Club, 25130 Shuck Road, Washington; $150 per golfer; $125 for members.

Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA TODAY's Woman of the Year; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15, The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

LIVE @ Connie Link with She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Chris Knight (Full Band); 8 p.m., Sept. 8, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Dan Hubbard (Full Band); 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Angelus Apatrida, Nervochaos, Hidden Intent, TBA; 7:30-11 p.m., Sept. 9, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Tim 'Magic Man' Barnes; 8 p.m., Sept. 10, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Mr. Carmack; 8 p.m., Sept. 10, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $10-$17.

Blacktop Mojo; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 11, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 13, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $32-$58.

Demon Hunter - Twenty Years in Exile Tour; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $30.

Open Stage w/ Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Sept. 14, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Opening Night Party with Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Gracie and Rachel, Cotton Candy Theremin and The Soul Rebels; 5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, lobby, stage 5 & 6 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Chad Lawson Trio; 5:30 p.m., Sept. 10, Stage 6 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

The Tucked In T's; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 10, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Jerry Douglas Band; 9 p.m., Sept. 10, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$70.

Livingston County Concert Association Performance; 7 p.m., Sept. 12, Pontiac Township High School auditorium, Pontiac.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Steel Magnolias; 7 p.m., Sept. 9-10 and 2:30 p.m., Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Suddenly Last Summer; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8-11 and 15-17, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.

The Witch; 7 p.m., Sept. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Emily the Criminal; 7 p.m., Sept. 9-11 and 3 p.m., Sept. 10-11, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 12-14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Color Out of Space; 7 p.m., Sept. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Family Paint Night: Walk Under the Harvest Moon; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorer's: Pete the Cat; 9-10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; a drop-off program for ages 4-5.

Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 10, 1106 Interstate Drive, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Playla; 6-9 p.m., Sept. 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.