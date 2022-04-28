 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Arbor Day Tree Dedication; 1:30 p.m., April 29, Trinity Lutheran School, 1102 W. Hamilton Road, Bloomington.

Doctors in Concert; 6 p.m., April 29, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

McLean County GOP Lincoln Reagan Dinner; 6 p.m., April 29, Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

Trades FEST & Labor 2022; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., April 30, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

The Great Clean Up!; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 30, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

JJ Swims Water Safety Event; 1-3 p.m., April 30, Bloomington-Normal YMCA, 602 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Happy Tails 2022; April 30-May 21, Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal.

Secrets of the David Davis Mansion; 6:30-8:30 p.m., May 4, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.

Central Illinois

Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., April 30, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury.

Brian Regan; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $38+.

Peoria Rivermen vs. Roanoke Railyard Dawgs; 7:15 p.m., April 29, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $14+.

"Spring It On" Outdoor Market; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 30, Five Points Washington outdoor event space, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Reading Day at KCPA; 10 a.m., May 5, Krannert Center Lobby, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

House Party featuring Kyle Yap; 5 p.m., April 28, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.

Kashena Sampson & Boris Pelekh; 7-10 p.m., April 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Rob Juice & & The Playboys; 8 p.m., April 29, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Nitti Gritti & LYNY; 8:15 p.m., April 29, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.

Baaad Boyz; 8 p.m., April 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes; 8 p.m., April 30, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Buckcherry; 7:30 p.m., May 1, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $29.

Future Crib, Soft Coup, Adie Mendez; 8:30-11 p.m., May 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Kepi Ghoulie, Tina Sparkle, Yap Trap; 7:30-10:30 p.m., May 2, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Heartless Bastards; 8 p.m., May 4, The Castle Theatre; 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Central Illinois

Takacs Quartet with Julien Labro, Bandoneon and Accordina; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

UI Jazz Band III; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Jazz Over Easy; 6 p.m., April 29, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $5 for concert only at the door, $15 with meal included.

UI Concert Jazz Band; 7:30 p.m., April 29, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Vocal Ensembles and Jazz Vocal Combos; 3 p.m., April 30, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

LifePoints Gospel Sing; 6-8 p.m., April 30, Five Points Washington Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

UI Repertory Jazz Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., April 30, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Symphony Orchestra, Oratorio Society and Chamber Singers; 7:30 p.m., April 30, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Illinois Wind Symphony And Illinois Wind Orchestra; 3 p.m., May 1, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Combo Concert II; 3 p.m., May 1, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Christian McBride: The Movement Revisited; 7:30 p.m., May 1, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free-$50.

UI Jazz Guitar Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., May 3, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

But Not Silence: Chamber Music Benefit For Ukraine; 5:30 p.m., May 4, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

UI Philharmonia Orchestra and Illini Strings; 7:30 p.m., May 4, Foellinger Great Hall, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., May 4, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Madeleines By Bess Weldon; 7:30 p.m., April 29, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Dressing Robbie Temple By Jen O'Connor; 7:30 p.m., April 30, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Greek Tragedy By Lia Romeo; 7:30 p.m., May 1, Normal Theater, 209 N. St., Normal. 

Paddington Gets in a Jam; 10:30-11:30 a.m., May 3, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois 

Harvey; 7 p.m., April 29-30 and 2 p.m., May 1, The Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.

Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., April 29-30, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

Live From The Barn It's The 70's!; 5:30-9:30 p.m., May 5-7 and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 8, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., May 3, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Home School Programs: Power of Circuits (5-8); 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 5, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Home School Programs: Star Wars Physics (9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 5, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Astronomy; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., May 5, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Concerts for Kids: 3, 2, 1 Blastoff!; 10 a.m., May 5, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure"; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., April 30-May 1, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $18+.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

