Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Zero Waste Class; 1-4 p.m., Aug. 4, Living Well Senior Center, 209 W. Washington St., LeRoy; guest speaker Linda Stroh.
First Friday Threshold to Hope 5th Anniversary Celebration; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.
26th Annual Antique Auto Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 6, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; suggested $5 donation.
Ice Cream Social and School Supply Drive Sponsored by MetroNet; 12-3 p.m., Aug. 6, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Drive, Bloomington; supplies in exchange for admission.
Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.
Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Aug. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 55 and over; $5 per person.
Central Illinois
Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., Aug. 8, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; Admission $3.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Daisychain, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
DAZ EXOTIC, A.M., Stan $tax, Defaye, Mr. Messenger; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Aug. 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.
33rd Annual Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band Concert; 4:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 6, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
Saturday's on the Square: Southern Accents: A Tribute to Tom Petty; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, downtown Bloomington.
Tyrant, Damage, Airacobra, Corrupt the Masses; 8-11:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
Whitehall, Chuck's Papas, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.
The Goddamn Gallows, Rebelmatic, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St, Bloomington; $15.
Central Illinois
Erica Neal Ananias; 7 p.m., Aug. 5; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
Twang; 6:30- p.m., Aug. 6, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
My Old School; 7 p.m., Aug. 4-7 and 3 p.m., Aug. 6-7, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; 7 p.m., Aug. 11, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Everybody Loves Opal; 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, July 7-Aug. 14, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Camp Discovery: STEAM Camp; 8:30 a.m., Aug. 1 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Illinois Master Gardeners - Garden Party; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 4, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Pre-School Camp - Engineering Challenge; 9:30 a.m., Aug. 8 through 11:30 a.m., Aug. 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Family Paint Night: Beach Wave Sunset; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 11, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
