 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story editor's pick
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

  • 0

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Zero Waste Class; 1-4 p.m., Aug. 4, Living Well Senior Center, 209 W. Washington St., LeRoy; guest speaker Linda Stroh. 

First Friday Threshold to Hope 5th Anniversary Celebration; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 5, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

26th Annual Antique Auto Show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 6, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; suggested $5 donation.

Ice Cream Social and School Supply Drive Sponsored by MetroNet; 12-3 p.m., Aug. 6, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Drive, Bloomington; supplies in exchange for admission.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Aug. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 55 and over; $5 per person.

Central Illinois

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., Aug. 8, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; Admission $3.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Daisychain, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 4, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

DAZ EXOTIC, A.M., Stan $tax, Defaye, Mr. Messenger; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Aug. 5, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

33rd Annual Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band Concert; 4:30-6:30 p.m., Aug. 6, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Saturday's on the Square: Southern Accents: A Tribute to Tom Petty; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, downtown Bloomington.

Tyrant, Damage, Airacobra, Corrupt the Masses; 8-11:30 p.m., Aug. 6, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

Whitehall, Chuck's Papas, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $7.

The Goddamn Gallows, Rebelmatic, TBA; 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aug. 11, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St, Bloomington; $15.

Central Illinois

Erica Neal Ananias; 7 p.m., Aug. 5; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

Twang; 6:30- p.m., Aug. 6, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

My Old School; 7 p.m., Aug. 4-7 and 3 p.m., Aug. 6-7, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; 7 p.m., Aug. 11, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois

Everybody Loves Opal; 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, July 7-Aug. 14, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Camp Discovery: STEAM Camp; 8:30 a.m., Aug. 1 to 4:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Illinois Master Gardeners - Garden Party; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 4, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Pre-School Camp - Engineering Challenge; 9:30 a.m., Aug. 8 through 11:30 a.m., Aug. 9, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Beach Wave Sunset; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 11, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Batgirl directors 'shocked' by decision to shelve movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News