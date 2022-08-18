Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
VFW Auxiliary Post 454 annual group and bake sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 19-20 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 21, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.
Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival at the Arena; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
Holiday Pool - Summer Season Farewell Swim; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 21, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 22, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Dance for People with Parkinson's; 9:30 a.m., Aug. 19, online event only via Zoom; sponsored by the Krannert Center at Urbana-Champaign; free; registration required.
Basketball Development Camp (Co-ed ages 8-13); 12-2 p.m., Aug. 20, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $60 for members; $70 for non-members; all ages.
2022 USBF Midwest Legends Classic PRO/AM; 12-7 p.m., Aug. 20, Caterpillar Performing Arts Center, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, The Fairbury Fairgrounds.
Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt of Ottawa; 3 p.m., Aug. 21, Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa; $10 per person.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Friday Night on the Square: Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap; 7 p.m., Aug. 19, downtown Bloomington; free.
LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Soft Coup; 7-8 p.m.; Aug. 19, Uptown Circle, Normal.
LIVE @ Connie Link with Harvest Sons; 7-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 19, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Dr. Gilly's DJ Party; 8 p.m., Aug. 19, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Front Street Music Festival w/ Brianna Thomas & more; 2-10 p.m., Aug. 20, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
SNAILS; 8:30 p.m., Aug. 20, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18-$23.
August Burns Red; 7 p.m., Aug. 21, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $33.
Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; 8 p.m., Aug. 24, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 19; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 20, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Inu-Oh; 7 p.m., Aug. 18 & 20-21; 10 p.m., Aug. 19; 3 p.m., Aug. 21, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; 7 p.m., Aug. 19 and 3 p.m., Aug. 20, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Night of the Living Dead (1968); 7 p.m., Aug. 25, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Early Childhood Program Kit: Spiders and Shapes (Pickup begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Spiders and Shapes (Masks optional); 4-5 p.m., Aug. 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Spiders and Shapes (Masks required); 6-7 p.m., Aug. 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
