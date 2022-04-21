Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Party For The Planet - Recycled Art Sculpture Contest; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 22, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; for artists of all ages; email sschuh@city.blm.org to register.

The Best of Queen & Journey - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 22, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $6-$66.

Art Around You: 2022 Student Annual; 1-4 p.m., April 23, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Happy Tails 2022; April 30-May 21, Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal; online auction, community meet & greets, win a weekend with a Tesla, Drags & Wags and Shelter Open House.

Central Illinois

Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; 7:15 p.m., April 22, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $13+.

Spring Sip and Shop; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 23, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goofield; free to the public; local vendors; bar & restaurant available.

Urbanite Dance Showcase; 9:30 p.m., April 23, Amphitheater at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $25 for public, $10 for students, faculty and staff.

Brian Regan; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $38+.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Gimme Gimme Disco; 8 p.m., April 21, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17.

Emo Night Brooklyn ft. William Beckett of the Academy Is; 8:30 p.m., April 22, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $17.

John David Daily Band; 7 p.m., April 23, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25-$30.

Wednesday 12: 20 Years of Fear; 7 p.m., April 24, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20-$23.

House Party featuring Kyle Yap; 5 p.m., April 28, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.

Dr. Gilly DJ Party; 8 p.m., April 22, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Mississippi Heat; 8 p.m., April 23, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse with Ricki Marvel and IVO; 8:30-11:30 p.m., April 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10.

Thomas Nicholas Band; 7-10:30 p.m., April 23, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $15.

Screaming Females; 7-11 p.m., April 25, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $16.

Central Illinois

Krannert Uncorked: UI Jazz Vocal Ensemble; 5 p.m., April 21, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Kenny Endo Contemporary Taiko: Breaking Through Tradition To Innovation; 7:30 p.m., April 22, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

UI Campus Band; 7:30 p.m., April 22, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Global Transfer Afterglow: Dende & Band; 10:30 p.m., April 22, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Opera Over The Top - Presented By Heartland Festival Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m., April 23, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $50 adults and $10 for students and children; masks required.

Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra: From Italy With Love; 7:30 p.m., April 23, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$40.

Peoria Symphony Orchestra: Unity With Ukraine; 7:30 p.m., April 23, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $11-$90.

2022 Krannert Center Debut Artist: Peiyao Cheng, Flute; 3 p.m., April 24, Foelling Great Hall, Salon-style at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$100.

UI Jazz Combo Concert I; 7:30 p.m., April 26, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Trombone Ensembles; 7:30 p.m., April 26, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Hindsley Symphonic Band With Victor J. Andrew High School Wind Ensemble; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles; 7:30 p.m., April 27, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Takacs Quartet with Julien Labro, Bandoneon and Accordina; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, Urbana; $10-$50.

UI Jazz Band III; 7:30 p.m., April 28, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre; 7 p.m., April 21-22 and 3 p.m., April 23, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.

Central Illinois

Sweat; 7:30 p.m., April 21-22, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 200 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$50.

Harvey; 7-10 p.m., April 22-23 and 2-5 p.m., April 24, The Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, 319 N. Plum St., Pontiac; $20.

Nightlife

Bloomington-Normal

Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:59 p.m., April 26, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

B-Movie Bingo; 7-11 p.m., April 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Early Childhood Program Kit - Earth Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Earth Day (Masks required); 4-5 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Earth Day (Masks optional); 6-7 p.m., April 21, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Earth Day (Masks optional); 11 a.m.-12 p.m., April 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Early Explorers: Earth Day; 9-10:30 a.m., April 23, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Party For The Planet - Earth Day at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m., April 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

PLG: Earth Day (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., April 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

