Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 30, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
HCE Attic Treasure Sales; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 1, Interstate Center, Mini Expo Building, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
30 Years of Making Waves, A Gala Fundraiser; 5 p.m., Oct. 2, DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $150-$1,500.
Central Illinois
Dance for People with Parkinson's; 10 a.m., Sept. 30, Drama Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
2023 Pokemon Regional Championships; Sept. 30-Oct. 2; 2-8 p.m., Friday; 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday; and 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria.
Charlie Berens; 8 p.m., Oct. 1, Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $34+.
Creative Writing Course; 5:15-6 p.m., Oct. 4, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $55 members, $65 non-members.
Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Ukraine; 6 p.m., Oct. 4, Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St., downtown Lexington.
Adult & Teen Challenge Fall Banquet; 6-8:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $60 individual, $480 table.
CareerSpark 2022; Oct. 5-6, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Exhibit Halls at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; free admission.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Red NOT Chili Peppers; 8 p.m., Sept. 29, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.
Ryan Byfield & Nuceli; 8 p.m., Sept. 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press; 8:30 p.m., Sept. 30, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.
Best Night Ever: A Dance Party From Your Wildest Dreams; 8:30 p.m., Oct. 1, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $15.
Jamestown Revival with David Ramirez; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
Riot Ten with special guest Jiqui; 8:30 p.m., Oct. 6, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $19-$28.
Central Illinois
Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; 5 p.m., Sept. 29, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
Illinois Modern Ensemble: Annual Martirano Award Concert; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Illinois Windy Symphony; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Champaign-Urbana Symphony: The Beauty of Brahms; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$40.
Celebrate the music of Neil Diamond with Matt Vee and The Killer Vees; 7 p.m., Oct. 5, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $20-$40.
Krannert Uncorked with Saori Kataoka, Trumpet and Samir Golescu, Piano; 5 p.m., Oct. 6, Stage 5 at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.
WCHS Choirs Fall Concert; 7-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wimor Road, Washington; free admission.
UI Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $4-$10.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Video Nasties: Moral Panic, Censorship & Videotape; 7 p.m., Sept. 29, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Miracle Valley/The Room - Double Feature; 7 p.m., Sept. 30, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
ParaNorman; 3 p.m., Oct. 1, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Arsenic and Old Lace; 7 p.m., Oct. 1, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Conjuring; 10 p.m., Oct. 1, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Corpse Bride; 3 p.m., Oct. 2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Shining; 7 p.m., Oct. 2, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Diabolique; 7 p.m., Oct. 5, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
House; 7 p.m., Oct. 6, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Central Illinois
A Party to Murder; Sept. 29-Oct. 30, Thursdays-Sundays, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.
Why Not Theatre: Prince Hamlet; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Art Around You: Jess T. Dugan; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 1, Children's Discovery Museum and University Galleries, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; art program for ages 7-10.
HSP (Age 5-9): Science Magic Tricks; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
HSP (Ages 9-13) Dynamic Planet; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 6, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.