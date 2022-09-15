 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

A bicyclist rides past the Children's Discovery Museum in uptown Normal. The museum will host several events for kids this week.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 15, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Educator Workshop; 6-7 p.m., Sept. 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Golden Sweet 16 Chartaversary Celebration; Sept. 16, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

"Social Security and Medicare 101"; 10-11:30 a.m., Sept. 17, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 17, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Illuminate Festival; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 17, Holiday Inn Bloomington-Normal, 8 Traders Circle, Normal.

ZooDo Zamboree; 5-9 p.m., Sept. 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $125 individual ticket; $1,200 for table of eight.

Freedom Fund Gala; 6 p.m., Sept. 17, Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington.

12th Annual McLean County Republicans Picnic; 4-7:30 p.m., Sept. 18, 9856 N. 1540 E. Road, Bloomington.

North Central IL FCA Banquet; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics Campus Box 2660, Normal.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 19, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

ArtRageous; 10:30-11:30 a.m., for kids, Sept. 20 and 7:30-9:30 p.m., for adults; Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $6 for kid show; $19-$46 for adults.

Women to Women Fall Forum; 4:30-6 p.m.; Sept. 20, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

Artist lecture and reception with Nazafarin Lotfi; 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Sept. 21, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Educator Workshop with Nazafarin Lotfi; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 22, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Central Illinois

15th Annual Five Points Washington Golf Outing; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 15, Pine Lakes Golf Club, 25130 Shuck Road, Washington; $150 per golfer; $125 for members.

Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA TODAY's Woman of the Year; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15, The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth.

Friends of Warner Library Used Book Sale; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 17 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 18, Vespasian Warner Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 17, Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean.

Eureka College Book Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 19-22 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 13, 301 E. College Ave., Eureka. 

Quarter Auction; 6 p.m., Sept. 19, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield. 

Music

Bloomington-Normal

Gimme Gimme Disco; 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $12-$15.

The Hurricane Project; 8 p.m., Sept. 17, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Larry Fleet with Megan Maroney; 8 p.m., Sept. 17, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20. 

Tunes on The Trail - Free Concert!; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington.

Karaoke Gong Show; 7 p.m., Sept. 21, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Dawes & Bahamas; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., $40. 

Central Illinois

Hee Haw Tribute Show with Marcia Shelton; 7 p.m., Sept. 16; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 17, PK UnKorked, Pontiac.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Going For Baroque; 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $10-$50.

Sinfonia Da Camera; The Great Symphony in the Great Hall; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $5-$40. 

Ghost; 7 p.m., Sept. 21, Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $39.50. 

Lyric Under the Stars; 7 p.m., Sept. 22-24, Sunken Garden at Allerton Park and Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello; $10-$60. 

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Suddenly Last Summer; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15-17, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. 

Color Out of Space; 7 p.m., Sept. 15, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Snakes on a Plane; 10 p.m., Sept. 16, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

The Poseidon Adventure; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sept. 17-18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Manhattan Short Film Festival; 7 p.m., Sept. 22, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois

The Joy of Regathering; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 17, Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60.

A Darkling at Nightfall; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21-23, Studio Theatre at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; $10-$60. 

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Playla; 6-9 p.m., Sept. 15, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

Dr. Craig Wilson after-school program; 4-5 p.m., Sept. 20, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

ECK: Pete the Cat: pickup; 9 a.m., Sept. 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Machines and Circuits; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum Innovation Station, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

PLG: Pete the Cat; 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Sept. 22, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

