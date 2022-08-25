Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Bloomington Ice Center School Spirit Night Open Skate - Sponsored by MetroNet; 6:30-8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.
Outdoor Movie Night - Back to the Future; 8:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 26, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Hill of A Race Obstacle Run; 9 a.m.-noon; Aug. 27, Ewing Park ll, 1001 Ethel Parkway, Bloomington.
Sweet Corn Circus; 10 a.m.- Aug. 28, 5 p.m.; Aug. 27, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 29, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Zero Waste Class; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.
Central Illinois
Steve Trevino - America's Favorite Husband; 7-10 p.m., Aug. 26, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $25-$50.
Get Your 6.6 on Route 66!; 8 a.m.-noon; Aug. 27, Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Funks Grove Township.
Brown Fest: KBSTRONG - Fighting the Fight; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Aug. 27, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $35.
Basketball Development Camp (Co-ed ages 8-13); 12-2 p.m., Aug. 27, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington; $60 for members; $70 nonmembers.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
Live DJ; 7 p.m., Aug. 26, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Essance Project Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 27, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
BAAAD BOYZZ; 8 p.m., Aug. 27, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Around the Town Musical Chairs Concert; 3 p.m., Aug. 28, ISU Center for Performing Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal; free.
Music at the Mansion; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 28, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal.
Snail Mail; 8 p.m., Aug. 30, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $25.
Karaoke Gong Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 31, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Bad Omens; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Denise La Grassa; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
LIVE @ Connie Link with Joe Stamm Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Central Illinois
Twang; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 27, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Night of the Living Dead (1968); 7 p.m., Aug. 25, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
The Greatest Showman; 7 p.m., Aug. 26-28, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing; 7 p.m., Aug. 31, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal.
Steel Magnolias Preview Performance; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Suddenly Last Summer Preview Performance; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
Early Childhood Program Kit: Spiders and Shapes (Pickup begins); 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 25, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Spiders and Shapes (Masks optional); 4-5 p.m., Aug. 25 and 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 26, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Spiders and Shapes (Masks required); 6-7 p.m., Aug. 25 and 9-10 a.m., Aug. 26, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Children's Gardening Program; 9-11:30 a.m., Aug. 27, The David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open to kids 7 and up; $20 per child.
Early Explorers: Spiders and Shapes; 9-10:30 a.m., Aug. 27, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
PLG: Spiders and Shapes (Members Only); 9-10 a.m., Aug. 29, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
