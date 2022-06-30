 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Thursday Night Fish Fry w/ Uncle Tony; 6 p.m., June 30, Jazz Upfront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; July 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Celebrate America!; 7 p.m.- July 3, 7 p.m.; July 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park Classic Car Cruise Celebration! - Sponsored by MetroNet; 3-7 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Barn III 4th of July Lightshow; Dusk till 11:30 p.m., July 1-4, Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; free.

Chenoa Women's Club Ice Cream Social; 5-8 p.m., July 3, Chenoa.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

The Sara Quah Band w/ Alex Jordine; 7 p.m., June 30, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

First Friday w/ Wiplot, Adelphi Set & Geoff Bernan and the Mystery Van; 6:30 p.m., July 1, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Icon for Hire; 8 p.m., July 1, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $18.

Less Than Jake & Bowling For Soup; 7 p.m., July 5, The Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $40.

The Friend Club Records Tour w/ Painted Light, Caterpillars, Chancla Fight Club and more; 9:30 p.m., July 8, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Illinois Summer Youth Music: Second Session; 10 a.m., July 2, Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana; free.

Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9 p.m., July 2, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Five Points Fridays; 5-9 p.m., July 8, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Grease; June 30-July 2, Connie Link Amphitheater, Normal. 

The Sandlot; 7 p.m., June 30 & July 2, and 3 p.m., July 3, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington; 7 p.m. July 1-3 and 3 p.m., July 2-3, Normal Theater, 209 North St., Normal. 

Central Illinois

Everybody Loves Opal; 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays, July 7-Aug. 14, The Barn III, 1451 Timberline Road, Goodfield; $48+.

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

Illinois Master Gardeners - What's Inside a Tree; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., June 30, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Illinois Master Gardeners - Worms and Composting; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 7, Children's Discovery Museum "Dig It" Exhibit, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Family Paint Night: Beginner Level Starry Night; 6-8 p.m., July 7, Art Studio at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal. 

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

